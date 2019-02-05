Jurgen Klopp Hints Referee Was Biased vs. Liverpool After Error in West Ham Draw

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thought referee Kevin Friend made decisions against his side in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Monday in a bid to make up for an early mistake.

Friend and his linesman missed a clear offside in the buildup to Sadio Mane's opener after 22 minutes, and Klopp thought the error played into his decision-making in the second half, as he told Sky Sports:

Per Goal, Klopp said: "There were so many situations where it was 50-50 or 60-40... [he gave a] free-kick for the other team. As a human being I know if I make a big mistake in the first half I don't want to open the gap even more."

According to Football.London's Greg Johnson, Klopp could face sanction from the Football Association for his comments.

James Milner supplied the cross to goalscorer Mane, but he was well offside when Adam Lallana slipped him through on the right. Michail Antonio pulled the Hammers level six minutes later when they caught the Reds sleeping from a free-kick.

Though Klopp felt decisions subsequently went the hosts' way at the London Stadium, Reds forward Divock Origi spared the officials' blushes deep into added time when he fired straight into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski after his offside was missed.

Klopp engaged in a heated discussion with Irons counterpart Manuel Pellegrini at full-time:

The Reds' lead over Manchester City now sits at just three points, having been seven points little more than a month ago. City play Everton on Wednesday and will go top of the table having played a game more if they win.

Klopp does not believe his side are succumbing to the pressure, though, does not want pity:

Per ESPN FC's Glenn Price, he said:

"We have to fight. It's not about pressure, it's about enjoying the situation you are in. We have 62 points, lost one game in the full season so far, which is very positive.

"But I see your faces already, you feel a bit sorry for us—you don't have to, we are fine, everything is good.

"Tonight was just a tough game. But if you have a day like that with the things that happened yesterday and then you get a point at West Ham, for me that's absolutely fine."

Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo thought it was a nervy performance from Liverpool:

The Reds have now recorded back-to-back draws, having been held to a 1-1 stalemate by Leicester City in their previous outing.

Despite City's defeat to Newcastle United last week, their victory over Arsenal on Sunday has allowed them to reduce the deficit.

Liverpool are bidding to win their first league title in 29 years. Having come so close in the 2013-14 season, when they finished second despite holding a five-point lead in the title race with three matches remaining, the pressure on them to avoid a similar collapse is tremendous.

The Reds have a good chance to get back to winning ways at home to Bournemouth in their next outing, but after that they face a trip to Old Trafford where they'll meet a resurgent Manchester United.

As for City, they'll host Chelsea following their clash with Everton, so the coming weeks could be crucial to the title race.