Celtics Trade Rumors: Pelicans Eyeing Jayson Tatum in Summer Anthony Davis Deal

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps and special adviser Danny Ferry remain unmoved by the Los Angeles Lakers' attempts to acquire Anthony Davis, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans.

Mackel reported the belief in New Orleans' front office is the team can land Jayson Tatum in a trade with the Boston Celtics.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner reported earlier Monday the Lakers were prepared to offer Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks for Davis and Pelicans veteran Solomon Hill.

