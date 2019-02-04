Celtics Trade Rumors: Pelicans Eyeing Jayson Tatum in Summer Anthony Davis Deal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps and special adviser Danny Ferry remain unmoved by the Los Angeles Lakers' attempts to acquire Anthony Davis, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans.

Mackel reported the belief in New Orleans' front office is the team can land Jayson Tatum in a trade with the Boston Celtics.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner reported earlier Monday the Lakers were prepared to offer Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks for Davis and Pelicans veteran Solomon Hill.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Celtics Are in a Great Position with or Without AD

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Celtics Are in a Great Position with or Without AD

    CelticsBlog
    via CelticsBlog

    Are Brown and Rozier Back on Track?

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Are Brown and Rozier Back on Track?

    CelticsBlog
    via CelticsBlog

    Kobe: Harden's Style Won't Win

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: Harden's Style Won't Win

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Wants Lonzo on Suns

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Wants Lonzo on Suns

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report