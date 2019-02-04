UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Poses for Picture with Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a press conference in Moscow on November 26, 2018. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov was photographed alongside Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya. 

Nurmagomedov shared the photo on Instagram and wrote the caption in Russian.

"Thank you for the hospitality of [Ramzan Kadyrov]," he wrote (h/t TMZ). "May the Almighty protect you and the entire Chechen people."

Nurmagomedov has enjoyed a close relationship with Kadyrov. Kadyrov presented Khabib with a new Mercedes and recognized him as an honorary citizen of Chechnya last October.

HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel profiled Kadyrov and documented his ties to mixed martial arts as a whole during a July 2017 episode.

Nurmagomedov's meeting with Kadyrov comes weeks after the Guardian's Andrew Roth reported Chechen police detained almost 40 people "in a new crackdown on LGBT people." According to Roth, two people died in police custody as well.

Related

    JDS Hopes to Earn Title Shot Before Cormier Retires

    MMA logo
    MMA

    JDS Hopes to Earn Title Shot Before Cormier Retires

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    MMA Fighter Suspected in 2 Killings Captured

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Fighter Suspected in 2 Killings Captured

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Miocic: Cormier Rematch More Important Than UFC Title

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Miocic: Cormier Rematch More Important Than UFC Title

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    UFC Fight Night 144 Recap

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC Fight Night 144 Recap

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report