LaVar Ball Says He Doesn't Want Lonzo Traded to Pelicans, Suns Are 'Best Fit'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball's prophecy came true as Lonzo Ball landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Successfully directing Lonzo to his next stop may prove more difficult.

The Ball family patriarch told ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk he doesn't wish for Lonzo to end up on the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We want to be in L.A.," LaVar said. "But if he's traded, I don't want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence."

Lonzo's future with the Lakers appears to be on shaky ground as the team pursues a deal for Pelicans star Anthony Davis. According to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, the Lakers had offered Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round draft picks.

Whatever the ultimate combination of picks and players proves to be, Ball would almost certainly be a part of Los Angeles' package to New Orleans.

LaVar's comments from Monday mesh with what Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Jan. 28. Charania tweeted that "Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard."

A day later, Ganguli reported "Ball's camp has concerns about how crowded the Pelicans' backcourt is" and that the 21-year-old point guard preferred to go to the Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks if the Lakers traded him.

While Ball would probably be the No. 1 option at the point anywhere he goes, Phoenix would offer one of the easiest paths to the starting rotation. The Suns are throwing out De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo at point guard, with Devin Booker moving over from shooting guard to run the offense, too.

Along with Booker and 2018 No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton, Ball would be a key piece of the franchise's future.