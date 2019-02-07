Final MLB Offseason Winners and Losers Pre-2019 Spring Training

0 of 9

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

When pitchers and catchers report for spring training next week (starting Feb. 11), it will mark the beginning of the end for Major League Baseball's hot-stove season.

While we have the chance, let's take a last look at the biggest winners and losers of the 2018-19 offseason.

It's been nearly a month since our last check-in, and frankly, not a whole lot has changed. We nonetheless have a list of four winners and five losers—a combination of teams, players and one entire league that have or haven't made out well this winter.

We'll start with the teams and go from there.