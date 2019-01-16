Biggest MLB Offseason Winners and Losers 1 Month from Spring Training

0 of 8

Richard Drew/Associated Press

With Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still lingering on the open market, it's hard to say the Major League Baseball offseason is winding down, much less over.

Spring training is just over the horizon, however, and enough has happened for us to take stock of who has and hasn't made out well during the hot-stove season.



Ahead is a look at the four biggest winners and four biggest losers of the MLB offseason. For "variety is the spice of life" purposes, they include four teams, two free-agent signees and two traded players whose fortunes have or haven't been improved this winter.

We'll start with the teams.