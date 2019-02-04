La Liga Results 2019: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 22 Match

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Leganes gave their La Liga survival hopes a boost on Monday with a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano thanks to goals from Martin Braithwaite and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The visitors were forced to play the last half an hour with only 10 men after Allan Nyom was sent off but managed to secure the victory that sees them rise into 13th place in the table.

The defeat is Rayo Vallecano's first in their last six matches and puts an end to their recent revival. Michel's men remain in the relegation zone but are just a point behind Celta Vigo.

La Liga Standings

(Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 22, 50, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 22, 44, +18

3. Real Madrid: 22, 42, +11

4. Sevilla: 22, 36, +13



5. Getafe: 22, 32, +7

6. Alaves: 22, 32, -5

7. Real Betis: 22, 32, 0

8. Valencia: 22, 30, +4

9. Real Sociedad: 22, 30, +2



10. Eibar: 22, 29, -1



11. Levante: 22, 27, -8

12. Athletic Bilbao: 22, 26, -5

13. Leganes: 22, 26, -5

14. Espanyol: 22, 25, -11

15. Valladolid: 22, 25, -9



16. Girona: 22, 24, -8

17. Celta Vigo: 22, 24, -2

18. Rayo Vallecano: 22, 23, -12

19. Villarreal: 22, 19, -8

20. Huesca: 22, 15, -18

Monday Recap

Leganes started brightly at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas with Abdoulaye Ba picking up a booking in the opening minute for a foul on the lively Braithwaite.

Recio tested goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski with a low shot minutes later, before Braithwaite touched En-Nesyri's flick-on on to the near post.

The visitors deservedly went ahead on 36 minutes from Jonathan Silva's corner. The full-back sent the ball in from the left, and an unchallenged Braithwaite directed a header into the far corner.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan offered his view on the loan signing from Middlesbrough:

Rayo Vallecano had to wait until two minutes before half-time to have their first shot on target. Oscar Trejo fired in a low effort that was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

Rayo replaced Ba with new signing Franco Di Santo at the break and almost equalised right at the start of the second half. Trejo sent in a cross from the left and Raul de Tomas headed narrowly over the bar.

The second half also saw a flurry of bookings with Recio, Unai Bustinza and Alvaro Medran all picking up yellow cards as the action began to heat up.

Leganes were then reduced to 10 men when Nyom saw red for a lunge, leaving his side to play out the last half an hour a man down:

Rayo pressed hard with the man advantage and equalised on 83 minutes. Jose Pozo's shot was only parried by Cuellar, and Alvaro Garcia fired into an empty net.

The goal looked to have snatched a draw but Leganes immediately restored their lead from a corner.

The ball was played in deep to En-Nesyri to knock down and the ball rolled all the way into the back of the net.

It's an important win for Leganes in their fight to beat the drop, but Rayo Vallecano have plenty of work still to do if they are to remain in the Spanish top flight.