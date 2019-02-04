Super Bowl 2019: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Patriots vs. Rams

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There may not have been much offense, but there were still some impressive performances during Sunday night's Super Bowl LIII matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots bested the Rams, 13-3, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. New England won its sixth Super Bowl championship in the last 18 seasons, as well as its third in the last five seasons.

Below is a look at the scoring breakdown from Sunday's game, as well as the final individual stats for both teams.

Quarter-By-Quarter Score

First quarter: Patriots 0, Rams 0

Second quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 0

Third quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 3

Final: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Super Bowl LIII Stats

Passing Stats

Patriots

Tom Brady: 21-of-35, 262 yards, one interception

Rams

Jared Goff: 19-of-38, 229 yards, one interception

It wasn't a banner night for either quarterback, as both offenses struggled to move the ball in a game that featured 14 punts (nine by Los Angeles, five by New England), two interceptions (one by each quarterback), two missed field goals (one by each team) and one turnover on downs by the Pats.

However, Brady was the more efficient passer, and he frequently connected with wide receiver Julian Edelman to make big plays.

Brady also played a key role on the drive that led to the only touchdown of the game. The veteran quarterback completed four straight passes to open the drive, which included a 29-yard strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski that put the Patriots at the Rams' 2-yard line.

That set up Sony Michel's 2-yard touchdown run, which gave New England a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

Goff was not as efficient, and he was also sacked four times. He appeared to be getting into a rhythm late, as he picked up a pair of first downs with nice passes to receivers Josh Reynolds and Robert Woods during a drive in the fourth quarter. But that possession ended when Goff was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore with 4:17 to go.

Rushing Stats

Patriots

Sony Michel: 18 carries, 94 yards, one touchdown

Rex Burkhead: seven carries, 43 yards

Julian Edelman: one carry, 8 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson: two carries, 7 yards

James White: two carries, 4 yards

Tom Brady: two carries, minus-2 yards

Rams

Todd Gurley: 10 carries, 35 yards

C.J. Anderson: seven carries, 22 yards

Robert Woods: one carry, 5 yards

Michel was one of the lone offensive bright spots in this game, as the rookie running back nearly reached the 100-yard mark and scored the game's lone touchdown.

When the Patriots took over at their own 4-yard line with 4:14 to go in the fourth quarter and a seven-point lead, they relied on Michel. On that drive, Michel had seven carries for 41 yards to help run down the clock and seal the win.

Burkhead also had a 26-yard carry on that drive, which ended with a 41-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski that pushed the Patriots' lead to 13-3 with 1:12 to go.

The Rams relied on their two-headed rushing attack of Gurley and Anderson to push through the playoffs and win the NFC championship. However, neither back did much against the Patriots' defense.

Both Gurley and Anderson averaged less than 4 yards per carry, which is a key reason why Los Angeles' offense never got going.

Receiving Stats

Patriots

Julian Edelman: 10 receptions, 141 yards

Rob Gronkowski: six receptions, 87 yards

Rex Burkhead: two receptions, 15 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson: two receptions, 14 yards

James White: one reception, 5 yards

Rams

Brandin Cooks: eight receptions, 120 yards

Robert Woods: five receptions, 70 yards

Josh Reynolds: three receptions, 28 yards

C.J. Anderson: two receptions, 12 yards

Todd Gurley: one reception, minus-1 yard

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Edelman was the star for New England's offense, as he captured his first Super Bowl MVP Award. He is the seventh wide receiver to win the award, and the first since the Pittsburgh Steelers' Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII.

Edelman is the second Patriots wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP, joining Deion Branch (Super Bowl XXXIX).

"He played the best game of the year,'' Brady said of Edelman, according to ESPN.com. "He's a fighter. I'm just so proud of him. He's been an incredible player for this team.''

Gronkowki also had a solid performance for New England, as his 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter set up Michel's touchdown run.

Cooks had a strong showing against the Patriots, his former team, but it wasn't enough to help the Rams put points on the board.

Other Key Stats

Defensive

Patriots

Jonathan Jones: eight tackles, one sack

Stephon Gilmore: five tackles, one interception

Kyle Van Noy: four tackles, one sack

Dont'a Hightower: two sacks, one pass deflection

Rams

Cory Littleton: 10 tackles, two pass deflections, one interception

Mark Barron: eight tackles, one pass deflection

John Franklin-Myers: one sack

Kicking

Patriots

Stephen Gostkowski: 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts, 1-for-1 on extra points

Rams

Greg Zuerlein: 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts

Punting

Patriots

Ryan Allen: five punts for 215 yards, three inside the 20-yard line

Rams

Johnny Hekker: nine punts for 417 yards (including a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt), five inside the 20-yard line