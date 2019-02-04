Super Bowl 2019: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Patriots vs. Rams

Super Bowl 2019: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Patriots vs. RamsFebruary 4, 2019
There may not have been much offense, but there were still some impressive performances during Sunday night's Super Bowl LIII matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots bested the Rams, 13-3, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. New England won its sixth Super Bowl championship in the last 18 seasons, as well as its third in the last five seasons.
Below is a look at the scoring breakdown from Sunday's game, as well as the final individual stats for both teams.
Quarter-By-Quarter Score
First quarter: Patriots 0, Rams 0
Second quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 0
Third quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 3
Final: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Super Bowl LIII Stats
Passing Stats
Patriots
Tom Brady: 21-of-35, 262 yards, one interception
Rams
Jared Goff: 19-of-38, 229 yards, one interception
It wasn't a banner night for either quarterback, as both offenses struggled to move the ball in a game that featured 14 punts (nine by Los Angeles, five by New England), two interceptions (one by each quarterback), two missed field goals (one by each team) and one turnover on downs by the Pats.
However, Brady was the more efficient passer, and he frequently connected with wide receiver Julian Edelman to make big plays.
Brady also played a key role on the drive that led to the only touchdown of the game. The veteran quarterback completed four straight passes to open the drive, which included a 29-yard strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski that put the Patriots at the Rams' 2-yard line.
That set up Sony Michel's 2-yard touchdown run, which gave New England a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter.
Goff was not as efficient, and he was also sacked four times. He appeared to be getting into a rhythm late, as he picked up a pair of first downs with nice passes to receivers Josh Reynolds and Robert Woods during a drive in the fourth quarter. But that possession ended when Goff was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore with 4:17 to go.
Rushing Stats
Patriots
Sony Michel: 18 carries, 94 yards, one touchdown
Rex Burkhead: seven carries, 43 yards
Julian Edelman: one carry, 8 yards
Cordarrelle Patterson: two carries, 7 yards
James White: two carries, 4 yards
Tom Brady: two carries, minus-2 yards
Rams
Todd Gurley: 10 carries, 35 yards
C.J. Anderson: seven carries, 22 yards
Robert Woods: one carry, 5 yards
Michel was one of the lone offensive bright spots in this game, as the rookie running back nearly reached the 100-yard mark and scored the game's lone touchdown.
When the Patriots took over at their own 4-yard line with 4:14 to go in the fourth quarter and a seven-point lead, they relied on Michel. On that drive, Michel had seven carries for 41 yards to help run down the clock and seal the win.
Burkhead also had a 26-yard carry on that drive, which ended with a 41-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski that pushed the Patriots' lead to 13-3 with 1:12 to go.
The Rams relied on their two-headed rushing attack of Gurley and Anderson to push through the playoffs and win the NFC championship. However, neither back did much against the Patriots' defense.
Both Gurley and Anderson averaged less than 4 yards per carry, which is a key reason why Los Angeles' offense never got going.
Receiving Stats
Patriots
Julian Edelman: 10 receptions, 141 yards
Rob Gronkowski: six receptions, 87 yards
Rex Burkhead: two receptions, 15 yards
Cordarrelle Patterson: two receptions, 14 yards
James White: one reception, 5 yards
Rams
Brandin Cooks: eight receptions, 120 yards
Robert Woods: five receptions, 70 yards
Josh Reynolds: three receptions, 28 yards
C.J. Anderson: two receptions, 12 yards
Todd Gurley: one reception, minus-1 yard
Edelman was the star for New England's offense, as he captured his first Super Bowl MVP Award. He is the seventh wide receiver to win the award, and the first since the Pittsburgh Steelers' Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII.
Edelman is the second Patriots wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP, joining Deion Branch (Super Bowl XXXIX).
"He played the best game of the year,'' Brady said of Edelman, according to ESPN.com. "He's a fighter. I'm just so proud of him. He's been an incredible player for this team.''
Gronkowki also had a solid performance for New England, as his 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter set up Michel's touchdown run.
Cooks had a strong showing against the Patriots, his former team, but it wasn't enough to help the Rams put points on the board.
Other Key Stats
Defensive
Patriots
Jonathan Jones: eight tackles, one sack
Stephon Gilmore: five tackles, one interception
Kyle Van Noy: four tackles, one sack
Dont'a Hightower: two sacks, one pass deflection
Rams
Cory Littleton: 10 tackles, two pass deflections, one interception
Mark Barron: eight tackles, one pass deflection
John Franklin-Myers: one sack
Kicking
Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski: 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts, 1-for-1 on extra points
Rams
Greg Zuerlein: 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts
Punting
Patriots
Ryan Allen: five punts for 215 yards, three inside the 20-yard line
Rams
Johnny Hekker: nine punts for 417 yards (including a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt), five inside the 20-yard line
