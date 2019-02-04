Jared Goff on Super Bowl 53 Loss to Patriots: 'It Kills. It's Terrible.'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Jared Goff (16) de los Rams de Los Ángeles reacciona tras la intercepción de su pase durante el segundo tiempo del Super Bowl ante los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, el domingo 3 de febrero de 2019, en Atlanta. (AP Foto/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff struggled mightily in the team's 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, and after the game, he spoke about his disappointment.

"It hurts me knowing how well our defense played, against that team, against Tom, and us not holding up our end of the bargain," he added, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "It's our job to score points and we didn't do that tonight."

Goff, 24, finished 19-of-38 (50 percent) for 229 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times, and his fourth-quarter interception was particularly ill-advised and left the Rams with slim chances of coming back in the game.

The reviews were not kind for Goff after the game:

Bill Belichick and the Patriots put on a clinic, the sort that Goff and his head coach, Sean McVay, won't soon forget. The Rams have the talent to return to the Super Bowl in the future, but only if they address the offensive weaknesses that were exposed on Sunday night.

