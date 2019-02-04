Jared Goff on Super Bowl 53 Loss to Patriots: 'It Kills. It's Terrible.'February 4, 2019
Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff struggled mightily in the team's 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, and after the game, he spoke about his disappointment.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Jared Goff at the podium now. Says this hurts him so much, knowing how well the #Rams defense played. “Toughest loss I’ve ever had. It kills. It’s terrible.” https://t.co/pSSKZdaHI9
"It hurts me knowing how well our defense played, against that team, against Tom, and us not holding up our end of the bargain," he added, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "It's our job to score points and we didn't do that tonight."
Goff, 24, finished 19-of-38 (50 percent) for 229 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times, and his fourth-quarter interception was particularly ill-advised and left the Rams with slim chances of coming back in the game.
The reviews were not kind for Goff after the game:
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Congratulations also to Bill Belichick, whose defense played its best game of the season. Yet it helped that the opposing QB was Jared Goff. This stage was just too big for him for much of this night.
Booger @ESPNBooger
Goff has to get better. Right now he is a play action qb. And when the run game isn’t working by in large Goff struggles.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots put on a clinic, the sort that Goff and his head coach, Sean McVay, won't soon forget. The Rams have the talent to return to the Super Bowl in the future, but only if they address the offensive weaknesses that were exposed on Sunday night.
Pats Top Rams 13-3 | Super Bowl LIII Highlights 🎥