Patriots Parade 2019: Date, Live Stream Info and Anticipated Player Reactions

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Is the City of Boston ready for yet another championship parade, four long, grueling months after it had its last one?

It better be, because the Duck Boats are coming for downtown Boston on Tuesday.

Shortly after the Patriots hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter to share details about the forthcoming citywide celebration with Patriots fans.

Whether you're planning on attending the parade in person on Tuesday or plan to call in sick and watch from home (or on your computer at work, we won't judge), below you'll find everything you need to know about the event.

New England Patriots Victory Parade

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Downtown Boston

Route: Boylston Street to Public Gardens and Boston Common to Tremont Street to Cambridge Street before ending at City Hall

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: NESN

On Monday morning, we finally got details about the route that the Patriots' celebratory parade will take throughout the city, and it will hit lots of the usual historical landmarks.

The Duck Boats will get started on Boylston Street near the Prudential Center, continue past the Public Gardens and Boston Common and will travel down Tremont Street to Cambridge Street before ending at City Hall.

The Boston Globe shared a map of the route on Twitter:

Here are the reported street closures:

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Boylston Street to Court Street

Cambridge Street, Court Street to New Chardon Street

The weather on Tuesday is cooperating with the city's plans to celebrate; the forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-50s.

Tuesday's parade marks the Patriots' sixth since 2002; Boston has rolled out all the stops for its football team in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and, now, Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday's will be the 12th parade in the last 18 years.

Even the city's public transit, the MBTA, displayed a sense of humor about how frequently this keeps happening.

You can find even more details about traffic advisories, street closures and more on the City of Boston website.