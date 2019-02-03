Rams' Todd Gurley Says He's Not Injured Despite 10 Carries in Super Bowl 53

Harry How/Getty Images

Injuries weren't to blame for Todd Gurley's lackluster showing in the Los Angeles Rams' 13-3 defeat to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Gurley carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and caught one pass for minus-one yard. Speaking to reporters after the game, the All-Pro running back said he felt healthy throughout the Super Bowl, per Yahoo Sports' Kimberley A. Martin and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

An injury would at least explain why Gurley was largely anonymous in the Rams' final two games of the season. He only had five total touches in the team's NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Sean McVay accepted the blame for Gurley's low usage against New Orleans.

"I, for sure, should have done a better job of getting Todd more involved," McVay told reporters. "The opportunities were so limited."

The fact Gurley once again made little impression on the field was one of the biggest head-scratchers from the Super Bowl.

This time last year, Malcolm Butler was conspicuous by his absence. The veteran cornerback didn't have a single snap on defense in New England's 41-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with a number of factors contributing to his benching.

There has to be a reason for Gurley's almost nonexistent role in the Super Bowl because McVay is too good of a coach to leave one of his best players on the sideline for long stretches.

The Rams gained 260 yards as a team, and their inability to run the ball meant the Patriots could throw more pass-rushers at Jared Goff. New England sacked Goff four times, and he completed 50 percent of his passes, tied for his second-lowest percentage of the season.

Gurley picked up a knee injury in Los Angeles' Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps his subsequent physicals will shed some light on whether that issue persisted all the way through to the Super Bowl.