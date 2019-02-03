Rams-Patriots' 6 Combined Points Through 3 Quarters Lowest in Super Bowl History

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII might be remembered for a number of records most people never really cared to see broken.

Chief among them is the fact that the game's 3-3 score after three quarters represented the fewest combined points scored in a Super Bowl heading into the fourth quarter, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Of course, when a game lacks a touchdown through three quarters, you also get achievements like Johnny Hekker's record-setting punt:

It's arguable that his punt was the most exciting moment through the first three quarters. Or maybe it was Jared Goff having Brandin Cooks wide-open in the end zone in the third quarter but throwing the ball too late, only to see it broken up at the last moment. That was a brief moment of intrigue before it was squashed.

It was a rough three quarters, people.

