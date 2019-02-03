Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 3rd-Quarter Update and Recap

Elsa/Getty Images

Julian Edelman and both punters have taken over Super Bowl 53.

Entering the final quarter on Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are tied 3-3 after the Rams leveled the game on a Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Although only one scoring play occurred, both teams made some progress on the offensive side of the ball.

Edelman, who entered the second half with 93 receiving yards, picked up 27 more yards on a pass-and-catch with Tom Brady early in the third:

After dealing with concerns regarding Todd Gurley's usage rate in the first half, the Rams benefited from a 16-yard gain out of their primary running back:

Despite receiving more contributions from Gurley, the Rams were stuck in neutral on offense until their final drive of the third period.

That meant punter Johnny Hekker received plenty of opportunities to create a difference in the field-position battle.

Hekker's eighth punt was the longest in Super Bowl history at 65 yards, per CBS Sports HQ:

On the possession before Hekker's record-breaking punt, the Rams set a Super Bowl record as the first team to punt on their first seven possessions, per SportsCenter:

Patriots punter Ryan Allen also got in on the punting fun, as he dropped a kick inside the five-yard line that was downed by special teams ace Matthew Slater:

The Rams finally gained some traction near the end of the third, as they converted their first third down with four minutes left, per CBSSports.com's Will Brinson:

On that drive, Jared Goff appeared to have an open Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone, but Jason McCourty rushed to the spot and broke up the potential touchdown.

After Goff suffered a third-down sack, Greg Zuerlein put the Rams on the board with a 53-yard field goal:

Zuerlein's 53-yard field goal was the second-longest kick in Super Bowl history, as it missed Steve Christie's record from Super Bowl XXVIII by one yard, per ESPN Stats & Info:

With six points through three quarters, Super Bowl 53 has the lowest total points of any championship game, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star:

Statistics obtained from NFL.com.