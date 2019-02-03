Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 3rd-Quarter Update and Recap

Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 3rd-Quarter Update and RecapFebruary 4, 2019
Julian Edelman and both punters have taken over Super Bowl 53.
Entering the final quarter on Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are tied 3-3 after the Rams leveled the game on a Greg Zuerlein field goal.
Although only one scoring play occurred, both teams made some progress on the offensive side of the ball.
Edelman, who entered the second half with 93 receiving yards, picked up 27 more yards on a pass-and-catch with Tom Brady early in the third:
NFL @NFL
Brady + @edelman11 connect AGAIN. This time for 27 yards. The longest play of the game so far. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/TnjSZw0P8M
After dealing with concerns regarding Todd Gurley's usage rate in the first half, the Rams benefited from a 16-yard gain out of their primary running back:
NFL @NFL
The 2nd half is underway! @TG3II on the move for a gain of 16 and a @RamsNFL first down! 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/CUOdv9Ub21
Despite receiving more contributions from Gurley, the Rams were stuck in neutral on offense until their final drive of the third period.
That meant punter Johnny Hekker received plenty of opportunities to create a difference in the field-position battle.
Hekker's eighth punt was the longest in Super Bowl history at 65 yards, per CBS Sports HQ:
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
Johnny Hekker’s eight punts in the Super Bowl are more than he’s had in any game this season. Hekker's eighth punt was the longest in Super Bowl history (65 yards). https://t.co/RRi6LqjuCk
On the possession before Hekker's record-breaking punt, the Rams set a Super Bowl record as the first team to punt on their first seven possessions, per SportsCenter:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
The Rams are the first team in #SuperBowl history to punt on each of their first 7 possessions of the game. (@EliasSports) https://t.co/y3EYqBwvj8
Patriots punter Ryan Allen also got in on the punting fun, as he dropped a kick inside the five-yard line that was downed by special teams ace Matthew Slater:
The Rams finally gained some traction near the end of the third, as they converted their first third down with four minutes left, per CBSSports.com's Will Brinson:
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Rams first third-down conversion of the game comes with 4 mins left in the third quarter.
On that drive, Jared Goff appeared to have an open Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone, but Jason McCourty rushed to the spot and broke up the potential touchdown.
After Goff suffered a third-down sack, Greg Zuerlein put the Rams on the board with a 53-yard field goal:
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
GREG THE LEG FROM DEEP 😱😱😱 Sidenote: nice hold by Hekker. https://t.co/X6ixVeCV15
Zuerlein's 53-yard field goal was the second-longest kick in Super Bowl history, as it missed Steve Christie's record from Super Bowl XXVIII by one yard, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Rams are on the board with a 53-yard FG by Greg Zuerlein. It's the 2nd-longest FG in #SuperBowl history. Steve Christie had a 54-yard FG in Super Bowl XXVIII.
With six points through three quarters, Super Bowl 53 has the lowest total points of any championship game, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star:
Brooke Pryor @bepryor
This is the fewest points scored through three quarters in Super Bowl history. Previous was Super Bowl 9
