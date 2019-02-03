Report: Sportsbook Denies Bettors the Over on Gladys Knight's National Anthem

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

For people who placed bets on the length of the national anthem before Sunday night's Super Bowl, controversy struck.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell broke down the issue:

Bovada reportedly had the official time for Gladys Knight's rendition at a minute and 49 seconds (h/t OddsShark.com). And given the controversy, BetOnline was planning to pay out both the over and under, according to gambling analyst Todd Fuhrman.

Bovada had the original over/under for the length of the anthem at one minute and 45 seconds. Never has a second use of the word "brave" caused so much sadness.

