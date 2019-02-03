Report: Sportsbook Denies Bettors the Over on Gladys Knight's National Anthem

Report: Sportsbook Denies Bettors the Over on Gladys Knight's National AnthemFebruary 4, 2019
For people who placed bets on the length of the national anthem before Sunday night's Super Bowl, controversy struck.
The Action Network's Darren Rovell broke down the issue:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: There's controversy over the Gladys Knight national anthem. One sportsbook graded the OVER as a win and then took it back. Apparently, she might have said "BRAVE" twice. First brave would have made it the UNDER. End of second brave would have made it the OVER.
Bovada reportedly had the official time for Gladys Knight's rendition at a minute and 49 seconds (h/t OddsShark.com). And given the controversy, BetOnline was planning to pay out both the over and under, according to gambling analyst Todd Fuhrman.
Bovada had the original over/under for the length of the anthem at one minute and 45 seconds. Never has a second use of the word "brave" caused so much sadness.
