Report: Sportsbook Denies Bettors the Over on Gladys Knight's National Anthem

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

For people who placed bets on the length of the national anthem before Sunday night's Super Bowl, controversy struck.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell broke down the issue:

Bovada reportedly had the official time for Gladys Knight's rendition at a minute and 49 seconds (h/t OddsShark.com). And given the controversy, BetOnline was planning to pay out both the over and under, according to gambling analyst Todd Fuhrman.

Bovada had the original over/under for the length of the anthem at one minute and 45 seconds. Never has a second use of the word "brave" caused so much sadness.