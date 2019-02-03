MMA Fighter Cedric Marks Captured After Escaping Van, Suspected in 2 Killings

MMA Fighter Cedric Marks Captured After Escaping Van, Suspected in 2 KillingsFebruary 4, 2019
MMA fighter Cedric Marks, who was issued multiple murder warrants for the suspected killings of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, was captured following his escape from a prisoner transport van.
On Sunday, Conroe, Texas, police Lieutenant Scott Spencer tweeted the news of Marks' capture following a nine-hour search:
Lieutenant Scott Spencer @lt_scottspencer
After an exhausting 9 hour manhunt involving multiple Montgomery County, State and Federal Law Enforcement agencies- Cedric Joseph Marks has been captured. Press conference with details will be at 5:45 pm at the Conroe Police Department @ConroePolice @MCTXSheriff https://t.co/6BzQf9nif7
The Associated Press noted police said Marks escaped from a prison van during a McDonald's stop.
According to the AP report, Marks is also still a person of interest from the 2009 disappearance case of April Pease, who accused him of domestic violence as well. Marks and Pease had a child together.
MMAjunkie noted Marks has a 31-27-1 record as an MMA fighter and hasn't fought since March 2018.
