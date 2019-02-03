MMA Fighter Cedric Marks Captured After Escaping Van, Suspected in 2 Killings

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

MMA fighter Cedric Marks, who was issued multiple murder warrants for the suspected killings of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, was captured following his escape from a prisoner transport van.

On Sunday, Conroe, Texas, police Lieutenant Scott Spencer tweeted the news of Marks' capture following a nine-hour search:

The Associated Press noted police said Marks escaped from a prison van during a McDonald's stop.

According to the AP report, Marks is also still a person of interest from the 2009 disappearance case of April Pease, who accused him of domestic violence as well. Marks and Pease had a child together.

MMAjunkie noted Marks has a 31-27-1 record as an MMA fighter and hasn't fought since March 2018.