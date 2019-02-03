MMA Fighter Cedric Marks Captured After Escaping Van, Suspected in 2 Killings

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: Jim Miller and Alex White touch gloves in their lightweight fight during the UFC 228 event at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

MMA fighter Cedric Marks, who was issued multiple murder warrants for the suspected killings of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, was captured following his escape from a prisoner transport van.

On Sunday, Conroe, Texas, police Lieutenant Scott Spencer tweeted the news of Marks' capture following a nine-hour search:

The Associated Press noted police said Marks escaped from a prison van during a McDonald's stop.

According to the AP report, Marks is also still a person of interest from the 2009 disappearance case of April Pease, who accused him of domestic violence as well. Marks and Pease had a child together.

MMAjunkie noted Marks has a 31-27-1 record as an MMA fighter and hasn't fought since March 2018.

