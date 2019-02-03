LaMelo Ball Drops Game-High 31 as Spire Beat Oldsmar Christian

LaMelo Ball Drops Game-High 31 as Spire Beat Oldsmar ChristianFebruary 3, 2019
LaMelo Ball scored a game-high 31 points in a 97-88 win for Spire Academy (Ohio) over Oldsmar Christian (Florida) on Sunday.
The game took place at Graves County High School in Mayfield, Kentucky, as part of the Jackson Purchase Jam event.
After dropping 36 points Saturday, Ball changed his jersey number from No. 1 to No. 24 for Sunday's contest.
The change didn't seem to impact Ball's play, as he was aggressive and effective in attacking the basket.
As seen in this highlight courtesy of Overtime, Ball imposed his will from the early going by getting into the paint and finishing at the rim:
Overtime @overtime
LaMelo switched his number to 24 👀 @MELOD1P @SPIRE_Institute @thegrindsession https://t.co/qYYxzzIZGn
He also showed off his silky touch with baskets such as this floater late in the opening half:
Overtime @overtime
Spire’s behind 47-44 at halftime 😖 @SPIRE_Institute @thegrindsession https://t.co/pvsTfPROYX
Spire trailed by three at halftime despite Ball's best efforts, but Ball and Co. managed to storm back and come away with the victory.
Ball even mustered a breakaway dunk that put Spire up by nine with less than six minutes remaining:
Overtime @overtime
Listen to the crowd on Melo’s dunk 🤔 @MELOD1P @SPIRE_Institute @thegrindsession https://t.co/VlM1nUF0OR
While LaMelo did miss an open dunk in the waning seconds of the game, it was inconsequential in Spire's impressive victory.
After picking up yet another win, Ball and Spire will prepare for their next game against Prolific Prep (California) at the Smoky Mountain Showdown in Athens, Tennessee, on Friday.
