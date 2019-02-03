La Liga Table 2019 Week 22: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid capitalised on the misfortune of rivals Atletico Madrid by beating Alaves 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Their nemesis dropped points in their visit to Real Betis and just their second La Liga defeat this season.

Karim Benzema netted his sixth goal in four games after some craftsmanship from emerging left-back Sergio Reguilon, and Vinicius Junior settled the scoreline with his first La Liga goal on the 80th minute. Mariano Diaz replaced Benzema and scored in injury time to boost Real's goal difference further.

Sergio Canales ended Betis' run of three matches without scoring a goal against Atletico and converted from the penalty spot as the Seville hosts beat Los Rojiblancos for the first time since December 2011.

Eibar climbed up to 10th and are now three games undefeated after they beat Girona 3-0 at home. Fabian Orellana ran the show and set up right-back Ruben Pena for the opener, and Charles scored twice in quick succession after the break to round off Eibar's second 3-0 win in three matches.

Villarreal were 2-0 up against Espanyol and came close to ending their victory drought, but two goals in the last 15 minutes saw Espanyol secure a point and extend the Yellow Submarine's winless streak to nine games.

Sunday's Results

Villarreal 2-2 Espanyol

Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Eibar 3-0 Girona

Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 50, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 44, +18

3. Real Madrid: 42, +11

4. Sevilla: 36, +13



5. Getafe: 32, +7

6. Alaves: 32, -5

7. Real Betis: 32, 0

8. Valencia: 30, +4

9. Real Sociedad: 30, +2



10. Eibar: 29, -1



11. Levante: 27, -8

12. Athletic Bilbao: 26, -5

13. Espanyol: 25, -11

14. Valladolid: 25, -9



15. Girona: 24, -8

16. Celta Vigo: 24, -2

17. Leganes: 23, -6

18. Rayo Vallecano: 23, -11

19. Villarreal: 19, -8

20. Huesca: 15, -18

Via Sky Sports.

Recap

Santiago Solari fielded a rare front three of Gareth Bale, Benzema and Vinicius for the visit of Alaves, a combination that worked to decent enough effect in a match that remained close until the last 10 minutes.

Benzema is on his best run of form since January 2017 and scored after 30 minutes, but the Santiago Bernabeu lifted its levels when Vinicius got his reward for another dazzling performance, via Eleven Sports:

Mariano got on the end of an Alvaro Odriozola cross with a diving header in the dying minutes to heap further embarrassment on the visitors, who suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season.

Atletico were beaten for the first time in 19 league games when they travelled to Betis. January signing Alvaro Morata made his debut after joining on loan from Chelsea and was denied what looked to be a penalty following a foul from Feddal.

Filipe Luis gave Betis a spot kick down the other end, and Canales decided the result from 12 yards to yield glowing reviews:

Antoine Griezmann hit the woodwork moments later, while Morata hit the target with one of his four attempts on goal, per WhoScored.com, and was unlucky not to contribute towards an equaliser.

Villarreal were on course to a confident win over Espanyol but missed the chance to pull within a few points of safety. Santi Cazorla crossed in for January arrival Vicente Iborra to head in after 37 minutes, and the Spanish midfielder converted a second-half penalty to double their lead in the second half.

Javier Calleja was disappointed to give up two points, though, after Daniele Bonera scored an own-goal and defender Roberto Rosales thundered in a sensational leveller six minutes later, via Eleven Sports:

Espanyol ended their own run of three league defeats and moved to 13th with their point, while Villarreal remain 19th and only four points above bottom side Huesca.

Eibar's vicious streak of results against Girona continued with a 3-0 rout on Sunday, and three points were enough to take Jose Luis Mendilibar's men back into the top half of La Liga, per journalist Euan McTear:

Charles, 34, scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season at the Ipurua Municipal and brought his tally to three strikes in his last three league outings.

Girona are 15th in the table and are without a win in 12 matches, having lost their last five in a row.