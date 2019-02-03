Patriots Parade 2019: Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Putting on a New England Patriots Super Bowl parade is old hat for the City of Boston by now.

It's not surprising, then, that we didn't have to wait very long at all to find out details about the parade to celebrate the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title in the last 17 years.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in one of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls of all time, but the final result remains the same; it's time for a celebration to mark yet another win by this dynastic team.

Everything you need to know about the date, time and best place to stake your claim along the route to catch a glimpse of Tom Brady, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Sony Michel and more players is below.

Cue the Duck Boats!

New England Patriots Victory Parade

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Downtown Boston

Route: TBD

Judging by other recent Patriots victory parades, fans can expect the Duck Boats to travel from Hynes Convention Center, along Boylston Street and then finish at City Hall, where members of the team will give speeches to thank their fans for following along.

And Patriots fans need not worry about bundling up for Tuesday's festivities; the forecast calls for temps in the 50s.

The Patriots' last Super Bowl victory parade in February 2017 isn't even the most recent championship celebration to grace the streets of Beantown. That, of course, was the Red Sox World Series celebration last October.

In all, the Patriots alone have had victory parades in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. For Boston sports teams as a whole, Tuesday will mark the 12th parade in the last 18 years.

Boston sure does have a lot to celebrate these days.

Get your doctor's notes and PTO in order. (Honestly, maybe Boston should just have a standing, TBD citywide holiday to be used for whichever of its sports teams win a championship and therefore need a parade in that given year.)

More details yet to be released, including traffic advisories and street closures, will be available Monday on the City of Boston website.