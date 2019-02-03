Premier League Results Week 25: Sunday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and moved within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's men were ahead after only 48 seconds thanks to a pinpoint Aguero header, and the Argentinian took his tally for the campaign to 14 after netting twice more either side of half-time.

Aguero's triple also sees him move level with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane on goals scored this season, while he's only two behind top scorer Mohamed Salah on 16 goals.

Marcus Rashford scored his ninth goal of the season in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City. Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side went a 10th successive game unbeaten since the Norwegian took over, while Claude Puel's Foxes have failed to win in five following a third straight loss at the King Power Stadium.

England striker Rashford put the visitors ahead after only nine minutes, and the Red Devils held on to climb above Arsenal and into the top five for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Sunday's Results

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 16

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 15

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 14

4. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 14

5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12

6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 10

7. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur): 10

8. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 10

9. Richarlison (Everton): 10

10. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham): 10

Premier League Table

Recap

An Aguero hat-trick helped keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the standings on Sunday, particularly as Guardiola's men prepare to face Everton on Wednesday in an extra midweek matchup.

It was his first time scoring three in a game against Arsenal, and Sky Sports Statto celebrated a rare feat from the South American:

Arsenal did little to help their own cause at times, and although there was also a debate as to whether Aguero handled the ball in the buildup to his third, the Gunners were deserving losers in the trip north.

Aguero took only 24 seconds to score in their midweek defeat to Newcastle United, and analyst Duncan Alexander hailed his recent knack for getting off the mark early on:

For the many athletic or beautiful goals Aguero has scored in City colours, his hat-trick on Sunday was more centred around his predatory instincts and simultaneously highlighted holes in Unai Emery's setup.

There were only a quarter that amount of goals at the King Power Stadium, where Manchester United hero Rashford celebrated a centenary of his own, per TalkSport:

His goal after nine minutes may not have had the same lustre as Aguero's hat-trick, but it still had the desired effect in hauling his side to three points and up to fifth in the standings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Old Trafford revival continues to produce improved results, and although Romelu Lukaku looked positive when he came on, Rashford was the one raking in the plaudits for his display up front.

He's now scored seven goals and recorded four assists in his last 10 Premier League games, which has correlated with the improvements brought about by Solskjaer, per Squawka:

Both player and manager's stock continues to rise the more they work together, with Rashford on the verge of scoring 10 Premier League goals in a season for the first time in his career.