Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2019: TV, Live-Stream Schedule for Patriots vs. Rams

For the ninth time in 17 years, the New England Patriots are participating in a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 53 pits the Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams, a franchise that was on the losing end of New England's first championship triumph in 2002.

Since then, the Patriots added four more championships, with the most recent one coming two years ago in come-from-behind fashion against Atlanta.

The Rams are vying for their second Super Bowl crown in franchise history, and they'll also attempt to hand New England its second straight championship defeat.

Super Bowl 53 Information

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

Patriots Going After 6th Title

The Patriots are looking to become the second franchise in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.

Pittsburgh achieved that feat in 2009, when it knocked off the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII on Santonio Holmes' game-winning touchdown catch with 35 seconds left.

While Pittsburgh's victories were spread out across a few decades, New England's have come in a small cluster.

The Patriots won their first three championships in a four-year span, with all of those victories coming by three points.

After a 10-year break in between titles, the Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl in 2015 and their fifth two years later.

However, the Patriots haven't been perfect in the Super Bowl, as they've lost twice to the New York Giants and once to Philadelphia.

In order to avoid a fourth defeat, the Patriots need to contain the production of Rams running back Todd Gurley, who is expected to be one of the focal points of Sean McVay's game plan.

If the Patriots are able to slow down the Los Angeles ground game, they'll have plenty of opportunities to put Jared Goff under pressure and possibly create a turnover or two.

Offensively, the Patriots have one of the best players to ever step on an NFL field in Tom Brady, who has four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards on his resume.

If the game is close in the fourth quarter, there will be a growing sense of inevitability that Brady leads his team on a game-winning drive once again.

After falling to Philadelphia a year ago, Brady and Co. will come into Sunday with plenty of motivation to erase the bad taste created by the Super Bowl 52 defeat.

But if they do lose, the Patriots would be the first team since the Buffalo Bills in the early 1990s to lose back-to-back Super Bowls.

Rams Have the Pieces to Cause Trouble for Patriots

Although the Rams boast a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball, they've been handed the underdog role since the Patriots are lining up across from them.

While public perception might not be working in their favor, the Rams have the potential to put together the perfect winning formula.

It all starts with McVay, who is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL, as he could put together a game plan similar to the one Doug Pederson produced in Philadelphia's win a year ago.

McVay has to be fearless with his play-calling, and he needs to pick his spots to be aggressive, whether it be on fourth down or by attempting a two-point conversion.

In Gurley and C.J. Anderson, the Rams have a pair of running backs capable of dominating the time of possession and keeping the Patriots off the field.

If Goff is forced to throw the ball, he has a few reliable options in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, who are capable of darting down the field for long gains.

While its offense is impressive when firing on all cylinders, Los Angeles' defense is the key to success Sunday.

If Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are able to put Brady under duress while Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters shut down the New England wide receivers, the Rams will have a legitimate chance to upend the Patriots.

If the Rams pull off the victory, they'd be the first team outside of the NFC East to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and they'd be just the third champion out of the NFC in the last seven years.

