Patriots vs. Rams: Super Bowl 53 Game Time, Prop Odds and Prediction

The New England Patriots are out to win the sixth Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday, when they oppose the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

We're used to seeing the Patriots in the NFL's championship game, as Sunday's contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium marks their ninth Super Bowl appearance since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick combined forces.

If the Patriots win, they will tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowls won by a single NFL franchise.

The Rams are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, with the most recent coming at the end of the 2001 season, when they fell to New England, which earned its first championship at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans.

The only Super Bowl won by the Rams came the last time the game was held in Atlanta, as the then-St. Louis Rams held on to beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Super Bowl LIII Information

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds: New England (-2.5); Over/Under: 56

Prop Odds: Full list can be found on OddsShark.

Prediction

New England 37, Los Angeles 30

Each of New England's previous eight Super Bowl appearances in the Brady-Belichick era has had a different quality, but somehow all of them have ended up as one-possession games.

New England's first three Super Bowl victories all came by three points, while its past two were by four and six points, respectively.

Even when the Patriots have lost in the Super Bowl since 2002, it's been by a close margin. They fell to Philadelphia a year ago by eight points and dropped results to the New York Giants by three and four points, respectively, in their other two losses.

In addition to those numbers, six of the past eight Super Bowls have been decided by eight points or less, which leads us to believe we will be in for another tight affair Sunday in Atlanta.

However, if you are expecting to sit down on your couch and immediately see points light up the scoreboard, temper your expectations.

In their past three Super Bowl appearances, the Patriots scored a total of three points in the first quarter.

In fact, the Super Bowl, even without the Patriots' participation, usually gets off to a slow start, as the teams approach the first quarter with caution.

The last time a Super Bowl featured a first quarter with 20 or more points was Super XLI, when the Chicago Bears jumped out to a 14-6 lead after 15 minutes before falling to the Indianapolis Colts.

As long as you can make it through the first quarter, we can assure you points will flow in at some point before halftime.

Look for both teams to impose their will on the game by meticulously working their way down the field on extended drives powered by running backs Sony Michel and Todd Gurley.

From Los Angeles' perspective, establishing a ground game and not putting too much pressure on Jared Goff in the pocket is ideal so that the young quarterback doesn't rush and make a costly mistake early on.

New England will try to get its rushing attack going because it possesses a strong offensive line that's been one of the best positional units in football during the postseason.

Once the defenses begin to stack the box in anticipation of stopping the run, Goff and Brady should be able to open up the game through the air, although it might take until the second half for that to happen.

Los Angeles will stick around for four quarters thanks to its offensive rhythm and the disruptions caused by Aaron Donald and the defensive line.

While the Rams will put up a respectable fight, they won't have enough firepower to keep up with Brady in the fourth quarter.

The five-time Super Bowl champion will gradually take over the game, starting in the third quarter, as he links up with Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski.

Although Brady will get most of the credit for the victory, the Patriots defense will come up with a few stops late in the game that allow the legendary quarterback to once again make his mark on Super Bowl history.

