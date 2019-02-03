Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Final Prop Odds List, Predictions for Maroon 5

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Are you watching the halftime show at the Super Bowl?

Of course you are. Now, the question is whether you are watching Adam Levine and Maroon 5 for the entertainment value of the popular judge on "The Voice" and his band, or are you watching because you have decided to get involved in a number of prop bets.

The guess here is that its about 50-50, and if we were forced to provide an edge one way or another, we would go with the prop bets. Ever since the Supreme Court decision last year that legalized sports gambling in New Jersey, betting has become even more of a way of life in the United States.

People will plop themselves down on the couch and watch the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Many of those will make the standard point spread or total their main bet. (The odds remain New England -2.5 and the total is 56 points, per OddsShark.)

But many viewers—especially the casual variety who don't sit down every Sunday to watch NFL football—will bet on the game's sidelights, including the national anthem performance, gatorade color, or halftime show.

We are concentrating on the halftime show, and the first two props to consider involves Levine's clothing choices.

Will he wear a hat at the start of the show, and will the primary color of his shirt (or top) be black?

The hat option came into play a year ago when it was offerered for Justin Timberlake, who has been known to wear a hat. He did not wear one, and the no option was a winner at even money.

Levine wears a hat less frequently than Timberlake, so the odds listed are +200 for yes or -300 for no. If a bettor wants the yes option, the risk is a bet of $100 to win $200, while the no bettor puts up $300 to win $100.

Bettors also have the opportunity to wager on whether Levine's shirt will be black or some other color. The black shirt or sweatshirt is offered at -140, while any other color is even money. Levine has been wearing black at most of his recent public appearances in Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area, and that seems to be the likely choice.

Look for Levine to come on stage without a hat and wearing his favorite black long-sleeve shirt.

The most exciting of the halftime props with the widest range of odds involves Maroon 5's first-song choice. "Makes Me Wonder" is the favorite at even money, followed by "One More Night" at +550 and "Moves Like Jagger" at +600. "She Will Be Loved" and "Maps" are the two longest shots on the board at +2200.

We are going with "One More Night" rather than the favorite, because the price on "Makes Me Wonder" is not enough.

Fans can also bet on the number of songs that Levine and Maroon 5 will perform during the show. The over-under is 7.5, with the over at -140 and the under at +105. Timberlake performed a somewhat-shocking 11 songs in last year's Super Bowl, but most halftime performances include six to eight songs.

The hard-working Levine will sing at least eight songs, so the bet is over.

One of the other options involving halftime is whether Levine will be joined by Big Boi or Christina Aguilera. Big Boi regularly performs "Mic Jac" with Levine, so the odds on that option is -350 for yes or +225 for no. Aguilera and Levine teamed up in "Moves Like Jagger," and the odds are yes at +225 and no at -350.

Go with yes on both of these betting opportunities.

One other option that bettors can consider is whether Maroon 5 will play the Sponge Bob theme, "Sweet Victory" during the show. This would be done as a tribute to Sponge Bob creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died recently.

The yes option is offered at -230, with the no at +160.

Look for Maroon 5 to perform "Sweet Victory."

You don't have to be a football expert to bet on the Super Bowl. Sometimes, being a Sponge Bob fan might be the only qualification needed.