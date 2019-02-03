Sergey Kovalev Retains Title After Beating Eleider Alvarez Via Decision

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Sergey Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) got the win he desperately needed on Saturday night, defeating Eleider Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision to win back the WBO world light heavyweight title he lost to Alvarez just six months ago in a stunning upset.

It was a smart, controlled showing from Kovalev at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Conditioning was a problem for him in their first meeting, which saw Alvarez knock him down three times in the seventh round. This time around, Kovalev looked like the fresher fighter, mixing up his punches and using his accuracy to split Alvarez's guard and bank rounds throughout.

It was a win the 35-year-old Russian desperately needed. His previous loss to Alvarez came just two bouts after back-to-back losses to Andre Ward. The manner in which he lost suggested he might be at the end of the line, but he proved he still has something left to offer.

This match started out very slowly, with Kovalev patiently building up his attack and Alvarez seemingly content to wait him out. A distracting jab followed by an overhand right proved to be a winning combination for Krusher early on.

Alvarez didn't make too many in-roads in the early frames. He kept his guard high and tight, letting Kovalev whale away at his forearms and shoulders, but there was little movement, and Kovalev was able to keep the fight at a controlled pace.

Alvarez picked it up in the sixth, finally letting his hands go and getting into some violent exchanges with his challenger. Both boxers landed some heavy right-handed shots in a back-and-forth frame, though neither guy seemed stunned.

The seventh round, which proved decisive last time out, came and went without much from the champion. Alvarez's attack lacked variety, while Kovalev saw more and more of his shots getting through the guard.

The late rounds completely belonged to Kovalev. His jab was excellent and broke up Alvarez's attacks, and a sneaky left hook made a few welcome appearances. He never lost control and never looked like he was in danger of hitting the canvas.

It's a disappointing first loss for Alvarez, who was the favorite this time around but could not capitalize. If it turns out that he was injured or sick, then he might clamor for a rematch. He does have just the one loss, and a rubber match could drum up plenty of interest.

Kovalev might not be the fearsome knockout artist he was a few years ago, but it's clear he can still execute a game plan and continue to make an impact in the light heavyweight division.