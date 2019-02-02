Why Tempt Fate's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 1

Why Tempt Fate's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 1February 3, 2019
After Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League kicked off on Friday, the action continued into the weekend as Saturday featured four more matches to wrap up Week 1.
Why Tempt Fate stole the show this weekend, winning three of the eight games to jump atop the leaderboard. That includes a pair of back-to-back wins on Saturday.
NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 1
1. Why Tempt Fate (47 kill points, 77 total points)
2. Tempo Storm (46 kill points, 73 total points)
3. Cloud9 (39 kill points, 72 total points)
4. Shoot To Kill (41 kill points, 59 total points)
T5. SpaceStation Gaming (26 kill points, 55 total points)
T5. Wildcard Gaming (38 kill points, 55 total points)
T5. Endemic (34 kill points, 55 total points)
8. Smokin' Aces (42 kill points, 53 total points)
9. Lazarus (34 kill points, 39 total points)
10. Team Envy (27 kill points, 37 total points)
11. Simplicity (25 kill points, 35 total points)
12. Oxymoron (18 kill points, 30 total points)
13. Noble (15 kill points, 27 total points)
14. Ghost Gaming (18 kill points, 26 total points)
15. Vicious Gaming (15 kill points, 25 total points)
16. eUnited (14 kill points, 17 total points)
*Leaderboard via OGN Esports
Prize Money (Per Phase)
1st: $100,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $12,000
5th: $10,000
6th: $8,000
7th: $6,000
8th: $4,000
Highlights
Early on, it did not appear as though Why Tempt Fate (consisting of Bahawaka, OpTic hypoc, Valliate and Hetror) was on top of its game—but it was able to shake off a slow start to be the biggest winner of the day.
Why Tempt Fate managed just a ninth-place finish with three kills in the first game of the day. Then the domination began.
Hetror came through in the clutch in Match 2 by finishing off a nine-kill game:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
Cool, calm, and collected, @TheRealHetror clutches the 1v1v1 for @WhyTemptFateGG to bring them their second win in the #NPL! https://t.co/BpjooVkDI4
In Match 3, Why Tempt Fate put up an impressive 15 kills:
OGN Esports @OGNEsports
THEY'RE ON FIRE! 🔥🔥 @WhyTemptFateGG takes 2 in a row and their 3rd 🍗 overall as they take out @Cloud9 in Match 3! #NPL 📺: https://t.co/HzSXmN60WN 📺: https://t.co/SXdQ8rGZHg #PUBG @PUBGEsports #OGN https://t.co/Evp4MVasTj
A 12th-place, three-kill performance in the final match couldn't put a damper on the weekend. It was all about Why Tempt Fate, who finished Week 1 with the most points and the most kills.
Why Tempt Fate @WhyTemptFateGG
🍗 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 🍗 🍗 ❌ 3 Chicken dinners out of 8 possible games during the first weekend of NPL. Now it's time to prepare ourselfs for next weeks games! Thank you all for the support this weekend, you are the best and we freaking love you all! ❤️ #WTFwin #OGN #NPL #PUBG https://t.co/fQ1DznNRtn
Tanner Curtis @7Teen
Stats through the first week (8 Games) of #NPL Kills 1. @TheRealHetror - 21 2. @Zanpah @alowflaylow @SomeThangTV @CherryyPoppins - 15 Damage 1. @sharkyeet - 2713 2. @adamdidiano - 2682 3. @TheRealHetror - 2681 All players now have at least 1 kill. - stats via @otter_prod
Play will resume on Feb. 8-9 for Week 2.
