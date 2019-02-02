Why Tempt Fate's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 1

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2019

Fans watch as 80 players simultaneously fight for survival in an eSports match of upstart computer game PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds at an Intel Extreme Masters tournament in the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on November 18, 2017. Scores of virtual warriors faced-off in a Hunger Games-style death match here in a massive, real-world eSports match-up of upstart shooter game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.' The computer game's rise has been epic, with some industry trackers branding this the year of 'PUBG' even though it is technically still in trial mode with a final version yet to be released.In a colossal two-day event that ended late Sunday, 80 players hunched over computers in a warren of cubicles set up in an arena where the champion Golden State Warriors usually play home basketball games. / AFP PHOTO / Glenn CHAPMAN (Photo credit should read GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
GLENN CHAPMAN/Getty Images

After Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League kicked off on Friday, the action continued into the weekend as Saturday featured four more matches to wrap up Week 1.

Why Tempt Fate stole the show this weekend, winning three of the eight games to jump atop the leaderboard. That includes a pair of back-to-back wins on Saturday.

     

NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 1

1. Why Tempt Fate (47 kill points, 77 total points)

2. Tempo Storm (46 kill points, 73 total points)

3. Cloud9 (39 kill points, 72 total points)

4. Shoot To Kill (41 kill points, 59 total points)

T5. SpaceStation Gaming (26 kill points, 55 total points)

T5. Wildcard Gaming (38 kill points, 55 total points)

T5. Endemic (34 kill points, 55 total points)

8. Smokin' Aces (42 kill points, 53 total points)

9. Lazarus (34 kill points, 39 total points)

10. Team Envy (27 kill points, 37 total points)

11. Simplicity (25 kill points, 35 total points)

12. Oxymoron (18 kill points, 30 total points)

13. Noble (15 kill points, 27 total points)

14. Ghost Gaming (18 kill points, 26 total points)

15. Vicious Gaming (15 kill points, 25 total points)

16. eUnited (14 kill points, 17 total points)

*Leaderboard via OGN Esports

     

Prize Money (Per Phase)

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

     

Highlights

Early on, it did not appear as though Why Tempt Fate (consisting of Bahawaka, OpTic hypoc, Valliate and Hetror) was on top of its game—but it was able to shake off a slow start to be the biggest winner of the day.

Why Tempt Fate managed just a ninth-place finish with three kills in the first game of the day. Then the domination began.

Hetror came through in the clutch in Match 2 by finishing off a nine-kill game:

In Match 3, Why Tempt Fate put up an impressive 15 kills:

A 12th-place, three-kill performance in the final match couldn't put a damper on the weekend. It was all about Why Tempt Fate, who finished Week 1 with the most points and the most kills.

Play will resume on Feb. 8-9 for Week 2.

