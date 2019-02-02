Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Golf with Donald Trump in Florida

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

President Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday:

The White House press pool (h/t Golfweek) also confirmed the trio's Saturday round.

Woods and Trump have golfed before, with the two most recently doing so in November 2017 alongside then world-No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson. That round also took place at Trump's course in Jupiter.

According to Darlene Superville of the Associated Press, Nicklaus and Woods "are among Trump's regular golf partners," with Nicklaus also designing Trump's Jupiter course.

Last August, Woods spoke about his connection with Trump over time.

"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods told Andy Vasquez of the Bergen Record and others. "We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

Per Vasquez, "Woods was then asked to explain why he has a friendly relationship with the president when athletes like James are publicly clashing with the president and many people, especially minorities and immigrants, feel threatened by his policies."

Woods responded: "Well, he's the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike the personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."