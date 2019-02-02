Waste Management Phoenix Open 2019: Rickie Fowler Leads Entering Final Round

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It may have been moving day at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open on Saturday, but Rickie Fowler made sure there was no change atop the leaderboard in the third round.

Fowler held a one-shot lead at the midway point in the tournament, and all he did on Day 3 was give himself some breathing room heading into the final round. A 64 on Saturday puts him at 20 under for the tournament, giving him a four-shot lead over Matt Kuchar with 18 holes to play.

Below is a look at Saturday's action.

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open Leaderboard—Round 3

1. Rickie Fowler 64 (-20)

2. Matt Kuchar 65 (-16)

3. Justin Thomas 68 (-15)

T4. Byeong Hun An 66 (-13)

T4. Branden Grace 69 (-13)

T6. Gary Woodland 66 (-12)

T6. Bubba Watson 68 (-12)

T8. Harold Varner III 68 (-10)

T8. Martin Laird 70 (-10)

T8. Trey Mullinax 72 (-10)

T8. Cameron Smith 71 (-10)

*Full leaderboard available on PGATour.com

Recap

Fowler found himself atop the leaderboard after posting a 64 and a 65 in the first two rounds, respectively, and he was able to carry the momentum as the weekend progressed.

The 30-year-old picked up right where he left off Friday. After finishing the second round with four consecutive birdies, he started his day with a birdie on hole No. 1:

That would be the sign of things to come. He wound up notching birdies on four of his first six holes Saturday on his way to a four-under 31 on the front nine.

Fowler continued to play well as he made his way to the back nine, sinking three birdies over the final nine holes of the day.

As strong as Fowler was throughout the round, Kuchar was able to prevent this tournament from being a runaway as he worked his way near the front of the pack.

Kuchar started the third round on a high note with a birdie on his first hole followed by another two holes later. Ultimately, he recorded a total of six birdies on the day while avoiding bogeys throughout the course of 18 holes.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas was unable to keep pace after a strong start in Phoenix. Two bogeys on the front nine cost him, although he was able to remain in contention thanks to a four-under back nine.

Thomas ended day one in a three-way tie for first place and day two in second place. After Saturday's action, though, he has some work to do as he now finds himself five shots back of Fowler in third place.

Although Bubba Watson used moving day to his advantage, he heard it from the gallery after bogeying the 16th hole:

Watson sits eight shots back of the lead in a tie for sixth place.

Byeong Hun An (66), Jason Kokrak (65) and Chez Reavie (64) were among the other standouts Saturday.

The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is set to wrap up with Sunday's final round.