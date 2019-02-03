Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Ad Cost Review, Value Before Patriots vs. Rams

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The United States is a nation of diverse interests, and many of the groups represented by those interests are often at cross-purposes with each other.

The conflicts are myriad, and it seems that the debates are raging longer and louder than ever before. But the Super Bowl is one thing that brings this country together like no other event.

No, it's not the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving or Christmas Day. Those are unifying events, but nothing brings Americans together like the Super Bowl.

It's virtual guarantee that 100 million viewers or more will be in front of their televisions watching the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams decide the NFL's championship.

The game has drawn an audience as high as 112 million in 2014 when the Seattle Seahawks dominated the Denver Broncos 43-8, and there hasn't been fewer than 100 million people watching since 2009.

Super Bowl 2019 Schedule, TV Listing

Who: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

As fans watch the game at large parties with a smorgasbord of delectable gastronomic delights or alone in rapt concentration, advertisers also celebrate the day. They know they have a captive audience watching a major broadcast network, and they bring out their best, freshest and most inspired commercials.

The advertisers pay dearly to advertise during the Super Bowl, and CBS is the greatest beneficiary. Ads cost $5.24 million for 30 seconds, and CBS is scheduled to earn $482 million in revenue from those ads.

We will look at some of the companies that are advertising in this Super Bowl, and what viewers are likely to see, courtesy of Ad Age.

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Anheuser-Busch

There are few companies that are associated with the Super Bowl as much as Anheuser-Busch. The company that brings Budweiser to the forefront of the country's beer sales is known for its touching and often plentiful Super Bowl ads.

This year, Budweiser is buying six minutes, 25 seconds worth of commercials, by far the most of any company. The featured ad is entitled "Blowing in the Wind," and it features Bob Dylan, wind power and the company's erstwhile symbol, the Clydesdale horses.

Doritos

Doritos has had its advertising spots on in several recent Super Bowls, and it is back this year with a 30-second ad featuring The Backstreet Boys. The group's signature hit "I Want it That Way," is featured prominently and the ad also stars Chance the Rapper.

Amazon

The "Alexa" device is prominently featured once again by Amazon, and the company's advancements with the product are demonstrated in an ad that features Harrison Ford and Forest Whitaker. The company makes its point in the commercial with a number of failures, and this ad is likely to result in quite a bit of conversation.

Burger King

Viewers might think the popular fast-food chain is a regular Super Bowl participant, but this will be the first year that it returns to the event since 2006. The company's advertisement will feature it's "King" character, and he is shown painting a picture.

Google

The company has two advertisements in the game, and it is also one of the primary sponsors of the pregame show.

Google has not released the details of either of its ads, but its diverse services and products give the company a number of advertising options.

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Hyundai

The South Korean automobile manufacturer has a 60-second ad that will be featured in the first quarter.

The ad features Jason Bateman, and the actor plays an elevator operator, and Hyundai's Shopper's Assurance program is featured.

M&M's (Mars)

M&M's has been featured at the Super Bowl with quite a bit of regularity and this will be the fifth time in the last 10 years that it is represented.

The M&M's commercial will run in the first break following the opening kickoff, and Christina Applegate stars in an ad entitled "Bad Passengers." In the ad, Applegate is driving an SUV, and the M&M's spokescandies are behaving badly.

Pepsi

The beverage is going all-out with a 30-second ad called "Acting Lessons," in which a customer orders a Coke. The waitress subsequently asks, "Is Pepsi OK," and the action picks up from there. The ad features Steve Carrell, Cardi B, and Lil Jon.

T-Mobile

The wireless carrier has four ads in the game, and this marks the sixth straight year that the company is featured in the Super Bowl.

The company has not revealed the details of its advertisements, but it has gone fully creative in the past. Last year, actress Kerry Washington narrated an ad called "Little Ones."