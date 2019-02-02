Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019 Odds and Betting Games

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The main act on Sunday will be the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, accompanied by the commercials and parties and hot wings. But at halftime, the focus will shift to the musical interlude.

This year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner is the band Maroon 5, and it will be joined by rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott. While there has been controversy about the halftime act, with multiple performers—which reportedly included Rihanna and Cardi B—turning down the gig in solidarity with blacklisted quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the show will go on.

"No one thought about it more than I did," Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine said of playing the show, per Antoinette Bueno‍ of ETOnline.com. "No one put more thought and love into this than I did. ... I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

On a lighter note, there will be prop bets to accompany the show, as always (h/t OddsShark).

Maybe you were wondering if Levine will be wearing a hat. You can bet on that:

Yes (+200)

No (-300)

Or maybe you want to bet on the color of Levine's shirt at the start of the performance:

Black (-140)

Any other color (Even)

How about the number of songs at the performance?

Over 7.5 (-145)

Under 7.5 (+105)

And obviously, you'll want to throw down some bones on the first song of the show:

"Makes Me Wonder" (Even)

"One More Night" (+550)

"Moves Like Jagger" (+600)

"Animals" (+700)

"Sugar" (+900)

"Girls Like You" (+900)

"Don't Wanna Know" (+900)

"Payphone" (+1800)

"This Love" (+2000)

"She Will Be Loved" (+2200)

"Maps" (+2200)

Speaking of songs, will Levine and Big Boi perform "Mic Jack" during the show?

Yes (-350)

No (+225)

What about surprise cameo appearances? Will we see Christina Aguilera?

Yes (+225)

No (-350)

Oh, and will there be a playing of "Sweet Victory" in tribute to Spongebob, as reported?

Yes (-230)

No (+160)

Finally, will Scott take a knee during the show?

Yes (+170)

No (-250)

There you have it, folks, your Super Bowl halftime show prop bets. You can get hyper-specific with these particular wagers on one of the betting holidays of the year. Simply putting money down on the winner of the game or the overall total of points is amateur hour—halftime prop bets are where the true visionaries come out to play.

Oh, and if you're looking for a few fun games to play during the show, quietly grab a few of your best buds and drink anytime somebody at the party complains about the following:

"The performance stinks."

"They should have gotten a real artist, like [blank]."

"Super Bowl halftime shows are the best time for a bathroom break."

Colin Kaepernick is mentioned.

Left Shark is mentioned.

Janet Jackson is mentioned.

Commercials are mentioned.

You get the idea. Enjoy the show, and good luck.