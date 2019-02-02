Super Bowl Odds: Betting Line Updates, Analysis for Patriots vs. Rams Matchup

John Bazemore/Associated Press

After seeing Super Bowl LII break a multitude of offensive records and with sportsbooks consequently getting slammed by bettors cashing in on numerous successful Super Bowl prop bets , they can only hope for a lower-scoring affair between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

But even though the public traditionally wagers on the over in the big game, the under has seen more betting action in moving down to a consensus number of 56.5 on the Super Bowl bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark from a record 58.

While Super Bowl LIII still may close with the highest total ever, oddsmakers appear to have gotten a little carried away with their opening number. Last year's Super Bowl total closed at 49 and saw a record 74 points scored in a 41-33 upset win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Patriots as 4.5-point underdogs.

New England has averaged 39 points in its first two playoff games this postseason, while Los Angeles ranked second in the NFL during the regular season with nearly 33 points per game.

Finding the Rams as three-point underdogs on the Super Bowl line will likely be much more difficult leading up to kickoff, as every Las Vegas sportsbook was at 2.5 as of Friday night. Most of the money that will be wagered over the final days before the game looks like it may be coming in on them rather than the Patriots and possibly the over now that the total has dropped so much from the opener.

The question of New England closing as three-point favorites on the Super Bowl odds now might become whether the line drops to minus-2 instead with more Los Angeles money coming in.

Regardless, this is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Super Bowls in history. With all eyes on the two quarterbacks—the 41-year-old Tom Brady of the Patriots and the 24-year-old Jared Goff of the Rams—the running backs could be the difference offensively for each team.

Their ability to move the chains and control the clock could limit the scoring and cut down on the number of props cashed when all is said and done. And the books would be just fine with that scenario playing out.

