Khabib's Manager Says Conor McGregor Rematch Will Happen: 'This S--t Is Not Over

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, has said he thinks a rematch between his client and Conor McGregor will take place.

The duo met at UFC 229, with Nurmagomedov winning the bout via submission in the fourth round. The fight was sandwiched by an ill-tempered build-up and unsavoury scenes after the contest, when a brawl broke out inside the Octagon between both fighters' camps.

Speaking to TMZ after the Nevada State Athletic Commission dished out punishments for what occurred after the UFC 229 main event, Abdelaziz said he thinks the fighters will lock horns again.

"This fight will happen in the street, in the parking garage, under a bridge ... this s--t is not over," he said. "It's not. Especially when you keep running your mouth."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TUF Alum Leaves Fans Awestruck After Kick Combo KO

    MMA logo
    MMA

    TUF Alum Leaves Fans Awestruck After Kick Combo KO

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    You Can't Censor MMA Without Ruining MMA 🤬

    MMA logo
    MMA

    You Can't Censor MMA Without Ruining MMA 🤬

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting the Next Year for Ronda on Her 32nd Birthday

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Projecting the Next Year for Ronda on Her 32nd Birthday

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    When Did People Stop Caring About Jose Aldo?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    When Did People Stop Caring About Jose Aldo?

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report