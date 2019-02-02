Khabib's Manager Says Conor McGregor Rematch Will Happen: 'This S--t Is Not Over

John Locher/Associated Press

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, has said he thinks a rematch between his client and Conor McGregor will take place.

The duo met at UFC 229, with Nurmagomedov winning the bout via submission in the fourth round. The fight was sandwiched by an ill-tempered build-up and unsavoury scenes after the contest, when a brawl broke out inside the Octagon between both fighters' camps.

Speaking to TMZ after the Nevada State Athletic Commission dished out punishments for what occurred after the UFC 229 main event, Abdelaziz said he thinks the fighters will lock horns again.

"This fight will happen in the street, in the parking garage, under a bridge ... this s--t is not over," he said. "It's not. Especially when you keep running your mouth."

