Super Bowl Prop Bets 2019: Box Score Game Odds and Score Prediction

David Eulitt/Getty Images

You can't quite bet on every single play in Super Bowl LIII, but there are plenty of prop bets to keep you occupied during every quarter.

The in-game prop bets feature anything from the first touchdown scorer to the total amount of touchdowns and points scored in each quarter.

When the New England Patriots have participated in the Super Bowl during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, they have been more productive in the second half.

However, Sunday's title clash with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta possesses a new set of challenges for the Patriots, as they face a Rams offense chock-full of young stars.

Box Score Odds

Odds via OddsShark.

There are countless prop bets to wager on when it comes to the Super Bowl box score.

One of the places to start is selecting the first touchdown scorer, a prop in which Patriots running back Sony Michel has the best odds at +500 (wager $100 to win $500).

Rams running back Todd Gurley is second on the odds list at +600, and three other Rams follow him on the odds chart.

While selecting one of the two running backs seems like a smart option because they touch the ball a good amount, a running back has scored the first touchdown in just two of the past five Super Bowls.

A year ago, Alshon Jeffery caught the first touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the second time in the past five years in which a wide receiver found the end zone first.

Los Angeles wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods have +750 odds to score the first touchdown, while New England wide receiver Julian Edelman sits at +900.

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

One of the other intriguing prop bets for the start of the game is total touchdowns in the first quarter.

The over/under for total first quarter touchdowns is 1.5, and the under is favored at -165 (wager $165 to win $100), while the over is at +135.

While that may seem too small, it's a reasonable total based on New England's Super Bowl history, as the Patriots have scored three first-quarter points in their past three Super Bowls.

In fact, zero points were scored in the first 15 minutes of New England's Super Bowl matchups with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

While betting the under on touchdowns scored in the first quarter is the smart call, that doesn't mean points will fail to appear on the scoreboard for 60 minutes.

One year ago, nine touchdowns were scored between Philadelphia and New England, while the Falcons and Patriots combined for eight touchdowns in Super Bowl 51.

If you expect another shootout, things are in your favor, as the odds for eight total touchdowns sit at +600, while the line for nine total touchdowns is +700.

You can also wager on the final box score numbers of individual players, including the total number of passing yards for Tom Brady, who has turned in two of his best playoff performances in the past two Super Bowls.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The over/under for Brady's passing yards is 300.5, and if you believe he will replicate his 505-yard outing against the Eagles or his 466-yard performance against the Falcons, the over, which has odds of -120, is an easy bet.

One of the more bizarre player props involves Brady, as the over/under for his rushing yards sits at 0.5, with odds of -115.

In four of his Super Bowl appearances, Brady has rushed for more than a yard, but the other four totals land in the negative column.

As for other key players in the Super Bowl, the over/under for Todd Gurley's rushing yards is 72.5, which is a total the Rams running back could easily reach if he receives an uptick in production from the 10 yards he gained on the ground in the NFC Championship Game.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Another player to watch is Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has an over/under of 54.5 receiving yards assigned to him.

Gronkowski has struggled this season, but he recorded 116 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in Super Bowl 52.

Final Score Prediction

Patriots 37, Rams 30

While both teams will struggle to score points at the start, the offenses will take over as the game inches toward halftime.

Los Angeles will use a heavy dose of Gurley to get into an offensive rhythm and open up a lead at the half.

However, Brady and the New England offense make enough adjustments during the extended halftime to pull ahead in the second half.

Los Angeles will pack enough of a punch in the fourth quarter to keep the game close, but the Patriots will find a way to answer and pull off a win at the back end of the final period.

