Super Bowl 2019: Patriots vs. Rams Game Odds, Final Score Predictions

Don Wright/Associated Press

The spread for Super Bowl LIII has stayed at 2.5 points in favor of the New England Patriots for much of the week leading up to Sunday's contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The line shows respect to the Patriots and their wealth of experience in championship games, but it also suggests New England won't blow out the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay's team is in the unenviable position of trying to take down the five-time Super Bowl champions, but the Rams head coach is one of the best offensive minds in football, and his team will be prepared for whatever the Patriots throw at them.

In the past decade, the Super Bowl has been decided by a maximum of eight points on seven occasions, and if you believe we're in store for another close game Sunday, you will be sweating out your wager deep into the fourth quarter.

Super Bowl 53 Odds

Odds via OddsShark.

Spread: New England (-2.5)

Over/Under: 56.5

Moneyline: New England -115 (bet $150 to win $115); Los Angeles +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Final Score Prediction

New England 37, Los Angeles 30

Super Bowl LIII features one of the most intriguing coaching battles we will witness in the recent history of the game.

McVay is regarded as one of the top offensive coaching minds in the NFL, and his hiring in Los Angeles in 2017 marked a shift in coaching hires, which was evident during the most recent hiring process that occurred after the end of the regular season.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

On the other hand, Bill Belichick is one of the best all-around minds in the NFL, and his defensive background will help him throw in complexities to the game plan that attempts to throw off the Rams.

In order to knock off the Patriots, the Rams need to throw everything possible at them, similar to what the Philadelphia Eagles did in Super Bowl LII.

The combination of an all-out offensive mindset and causing disruptions on defense will help the Rams sneak into the lead in the first half.

However, the Patriots will be prepared to deal with McVay's unique approach to the game and will make the proper halftime adjustments.

As the New England defense makes a few stops in the second half, quarterback Tom Brady begins to find his rhythm in the pocket, which is the worst possible thing that could happen to the Rams.

Brady and the Patriots offense have a history of thriving in the second half of the Super Bowl, and that should scare the Rams no matter how large of a lead they open up in the first 30 minutes.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

In their loss to the Eagles a year ago, the Patriots scored 21 of their 33 points in the second half, and they scored 31 of their 34 points in Super Bowl LI after halftime.

It's important to keep those numbers in mind if you bet on the Patriots and they come out slow in the first quarter.

The Patriots have proved to be a reliable force in the second half of Super Bowls, and Sunday's game won't divert from that trend.

Brady will find a way to work the ball downfield to a few receivers who will cause difficulties for the Los Angeles defense.

By working the ball to James White, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, Brady keeps the Rams off balance, especially in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles will provide an answer to the Patriots at some point through Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, which means New England won't feel too comfortable with the lead in hand until the game concludes.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have plenty of experience of winning championship games in the final minutes.

Although some football fans will be tired of seeing a similar conclusion to the Super Bowl, the Patriots come out on top thanks to a terrific fourth-quarter performance from Brady, who moves himself into contention to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.