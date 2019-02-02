Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Odds, Expected Songs for Maroon 5 Performance

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

When Rihanna turned down an offer to perform in the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in the fall, the NFL instead tapped a host of acts to take the stage. Maroon 5 will headline Sunday's performance, supported by Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Maroon 5 has faced its fair share of criticism for not only accepting the gig but not similarly backing out if it, like Rihanna, in support of Colin Kaepernick, who has sued the NFL for collusion.

Dissent has come in the form of a Change.org petition that received more than 110,000 signatures. For their parts, Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have remained steadfast in their decision, but the performance has been shrouded in some mystery leading up to Sunday.

The band's halftime show press conference was canceled, seemingly by the NFL as it shied away from giving the band a platform to speak about the controversy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in his only media appearance ahead of the game, Levine said: "I'm not in the right profession if I can't handle a little bit of controversy."

In a statement, the league indicated that in lieu of the presser, it would roll out behind-the-scenes footage of the musical act's preparation for their show and said that "the artists will let their show do the talking."

So what exactly might that look like?

As one might imagine, oddsmakers have been busy speculating on everything from which song Maroon 5 will open with to whether Cardi B, who is featured on "Girls Like You", will make an appearance to sing with the band.

Considering that Cardi B told TMZ last year that she wouldn't perform in a halftime show until Kaepernick was hired by a team, that seems unlikely.

Here are the most recent odds, per OddsShark, for which songs Maroon 5 is most likely to perform at halftime, as well as some other entertaining props.

What Will Be the 1st Song Maroon 5 Perform?

"Makes Me Wonder": even

"One More Night": +550 (wager $100 to win $55)

"Moves Like Jagger": +600

"Animals": +700

"Sugar": +900

"Girls Like You": +900

"Don't Wanna Know": +900

"Payphone": +1,800

"This Love": +2,000

"She Will Be Loved": +2,200

"Maps": +2,200

If you're a fan of "She Will Be Loved", you may want to put your money where your mouth is; you stand to win big on the off chance your favorite Maroon 5 song is played first.

The sartorially motivated may be moved by the following prop. Just remember that Levine seldomly wears hats. But at the Super Bowl, all bets are off.

Will Adam Levine Be Wearing a Hat When He Begins the Halftime Show?

Yes: +200

No: -300

Now that you have thought about which song Maroon 5 might open its set with, how about predicting how many songs the band will squeeze into the performance?

How Many Songs Will Be Played During the Halftime Show?

Over 7.5: -145

Under 7.5: +105

Note that just because there are three performers in this year's show, that doesn't necessarily mean more songs; Justin Timberlake performed a whopping 11 songs during his halftime show last year, while in 2016, Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyonce performed six songs between them.

On Sunday, we'll see whether Maroon 5 can buck the controversy surrounding the group's performance and truly let the music do the talking or whether this already-bizarre halftime lineup will become even more so.