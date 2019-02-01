Unai Emery: Denis Suarez Has Versatility, Character and Quality to Help Arsenal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised Denis Suarez following his arrival at the club on loan from Barcelona.

Per MailOnline's Steve Stammers, Suarez will spend the rest of the season at the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners have the option to make his stay permanent for £20 million in the summer.

Emery is pleased with the 25-year-old's versatility, per Stammers:

"He can play in different positions. He can play on the right, the left or inside. At Sevilla, he played on the left, at Villarreal on the right and for Barcelona he played more inside. I can use him in all the attacking positions. He has character and he has quality to play here."

Football writer James McNicholas is hoping Suarez can be an excellent addition to Arsenal's team but feels the nature of the deal makes it a low-risk move for the Gunners:

Arsenal boss Emery worked with Suarez during the 2014-15 campaign at Sevilla in which the player contributed six goals and five assists.

"I know the player. He has quality and he can help us with his ambition," Emery said. "He was at Manchester City so he knows the language. Then he played his Spain for Sevilla and then with Villarreal. He did not play a lot in Barcelona but he helped them and played in Champions League."

David Rogers/Getty Images

Suarez made his professional debut in football with City as a teenager, but it was one of just two appearances he made for the Sky Blues before being snapped up by Barcelona.

He could be in line to face his old side Sunday when Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder has just eight appearances under his belt for Barca this season, though, with his only starts coming against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey, so he may not be ready to be heavily involved.

When he does play, Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman is hoping he can add some creativity to Arsenal's side:

It seems he may be able to do just that, per Squawka Football:

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will thrive with the right service, and Emery evidently doesn't trust Mesut Ozil to provide that given he's made just 18 appearances in all competitions under the manager.

Few can carve open a back line like the German, but Suarez has the chance to impress away from Barcelona and could prove a useful addition at Arsenal if he can find some form.