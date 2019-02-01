Report: Dolphins Likely to Cut Ryan Tannehill After Failing to Find Trade Offer

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are planning to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but they are unlikely to complete a trade, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Through the team is hoping to trade him for draft picks, "the more likely scenario for resolving Tannehill's departure from Miami is an outright release of the player at some point in the offseason," Salguero wrote.

The holdup in any potential trade is the quarterback's massive contract, which features a base salary of $18.7 million in 2019 and $19.5 million in 2020.

He could potentially restructure his contract, but he has shown no interest in helping facilitate a trade. Per Salguero, Tannehill is expecting a release at some point in the offseason.

The Dolphins could save $18.75 million for its 2019 cap if they release the quarterback after June 1, leaving just $7.86 million in dead cap for the upcoming season, per Spotrac. This appears to be the most likely scenario as the team tries to move on from the 2012 first-round pick.

The 30-year-old has shown flashes of solid play during his career, but he has been unable to take the team to the next level. He is 42-46 as a starter in his career, while backup quarterback Matt Moore started Miami's only playoff appearance in this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins might not necessarily be trying to turn things around in 2019.

According to Salguero, the team discussed the possibility of tanking this season in interviews with potential coaches. Instead of spending big on free agency this year, the front office could instead plan for 2020 and beyond.

This starts with getting a new quarterback who could potentially be the new face of the franchise.