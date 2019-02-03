West Ham vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool will have to respond to Manchester City again in the Premier League on Monday, as they visit West Ham United.

City face Arsenal on Sunday and have the chance to go to within two points of the Reds with victory. The gap could have been seven points heading into this round of fixtures after Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock loss away at Newcastle United.

Liverpool were unable to get the better of Leicester City though, as they were well below their best in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Playing second again on Monday, once again they will be under pressure to perform at a venue where some big names have come unstuck this season.

Here are the viewing details for the match, as well as the latest odds for the fixture and a preview of what to expect from this key clash in the capital.

Odds

West Ham win (7/1)

Draw (17/4)

Liverpool win (2/5)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Monday, February 4

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Coming away from Anfield on Wednesday night you sense there would have been an array of mixed emotions among Liverpool fans.

While the extra point they gained on City from the set of midweek fixtures was an undoubted positive, victory would have been a major blow to the defending champions and their hopes of retaining the prize. Plus, the Reds were nowhere near their best at the back or in the final third.

There also would have been some anger at the officials mixed in, as some Liverpool supporters felt they were hard done by referee Martin Atkinson, with Naby Keita denied a penalty.

Journalist Paul Tomkins felt as though there were numerous other instances when the referee let the Reds down:

Still, as illustrated by Caley Graphics, on the night it was actually Leicester who were able to carve out the better openings:

They will need to bounce back on Monday and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful of fielding a much stronger defensive lineup after numerous absences in this area of the team lately.

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner were all missing for the match on Wednesday, while there was talk of Virgil van Dijk missing the game in the buildup due to illness.

The manager will also want to see an improved display in the capital. Having had the luxury of a weekend off following their early elimination from the FA Cup, many anticipated Liverpool to play with vibrancy and incision upon returning; at times their display was the antithesis of that against the Foxes.

In West Ham, they will face an opponent that have been dreadful in their previous matches, losing 4-2 to Wimbledon in the FA Cup then 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini has also said the team may be without star forward Marko Arnautovic for the game:

While his transfer saga during the January window may have distracted the Hammers, not having the Austrian leading the line in a game like this would be a huge blow. He caused major problems for Manchester United and Arsenal in wins at the London Stadium this term.

Liverpool haven't been at their fluid best lately and a Monday night fixture on the road is far from ideal. Even so, you suspect they'll have just enough to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool