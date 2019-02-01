Lecce's Manuel Scavone Hospitalised After On-Pitch Collapse, Match Abandoned

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The Serie B match between Lecce and Ascoli was abandoned on Friday after Manuel Scavone collapsed on the pitch and was hospitalised following a blow to the head.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the on-loan midfielder from Parma lost consciousness after a heavy collision with Ascoli's Giacomo Beretta. He then landed hard on the pitch.

Per the report, he received mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to prevent him going into cardiac arrest before he was taken to hospital.

Players immediately surrounded Scavone after he lost consciousness, and the official wasted no time stopping the match, allowing team medical staff to rush to his aid.

Calcio Italia shared this image of the ambulance on the pitch:

He collapsed just seconds into the match. Given the severity of the collision, both sides requested the match was suspended, and the official obliged, per Football Italia. The contest will be rescheduled at a later date.

According to the report, Scavone will receive a head scan in the hospital but was heard talking after arriving at hospital.

Scavone has been on the books with Parma since 2016 and joined Lecce on loan in the summer. He's been a key factor in the team's push for promotion, scoring twice from his midfield role. Lecce sit in third place in Serie B, just three points behind leaders Palermo.