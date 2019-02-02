Super Bowl National Anthem 2019: Updated Odds for Gladys Knight's Rendition

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Many casual or non-sports fans are looking forward to the Super Bowl nearly as much as hard-core football fans who have been following the season since last year's draft, offseason activities and training camp.

The casual fans are not suddenly into the story of whether Sean McVay, Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams can take down Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the mighty New England Patriots.

They are into the camaraderie, entertainment, and the commercials. The national anthem is one of the sidelights that fans are interested in watching.

Not only because legendary singer Gladys Knight is singing, but because they can make prop bets on just how well, how long and what kind of outfit she will be wearing when all eyes are focused on her moments before the game kicks off.

The most popular bet when it comes to Knight's version of the anthem is how long it will take her to sing from start to finish.

According to OddsShark, the time in question is 1:47. Those taking the over have to lay -160 (bet $160 to win $100), while those taking the under get that option at +120 (bet $100 to win $120).

Those who are willing to bet on this proposition want to win, and they may be able to get some help Saturday. National anthem singers at the Super Bowl typically practice the day before the game, and there may be reports that get out on how long it took her to sing while she was practicing.

If that comes out, and there's more that three seconds one way or the other, that could be a good indicator as to how long the anthem will play out. Prior to those practice sessions, the over might seem to be the way to go because Knight is known for her long runs when she can show off her vocal talent.

One of the other anthem-related bets concerns whether the singer will make a mistake or not with the word in The Star-Spangled Banner. In the past, it seemed like that would happen fairly regularly at sporting events, but it does not seem as frequent in recent.

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year, and Knight's practice sessions and her lifetime in the music business should eliminate mistakes, but the pressure of singing for more than 100 million Americans and many millions more around the world could have an impact on her ability to concentrate.

Those betting on a mistake-free version must wager $500 to win $100, while bettors who think Knight will flub a word bet $100 to win $300.

One other betting opportunity concerns the outfit she will wear to sing the anthem. Will Knight wear a gown, dress or skirt, or will she wear something else?

Those who are willing to bet on the gown, dress or skirt have to lay $175 to win $100, and those who think she will avoid those three options and wear pants will bet $100 to win $135.

While it's no guarantee, Gladys Knight was on an Atlanta morning TV show last week in what appeared to be a suit. If that's what she wears on Game Day, that would make the non-dress, skirt, gown bet a winner.