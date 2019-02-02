Real Madrid vs. Alaves: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid will try to win their fourth La Liga match in a row on Sunday, as they take on a slumping Deportivo Alaves side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

OddsShark has the hosts as the overwhelming 11-50 favourites, while Alaves come in at 10-1. A draw carries odds of 11-2.

Eleven Sports and BeIN Sports will broadcast the match, while fubo.TV will also provide live stream options.

Alaves' Cinderella run was always likely to come to an end at some point in the season, and the Basques slumped through the month of January.

Back-to-back losses against Getafe and Rayo Vallecano have left the side four points behind Sevilla for the final UEFA Champions League ticket, and they now face the difficult challenge of taking on the European champions on the road.

Real beat Espanyol 4-2 in their last La Liga outing, grabbing their third win in a row. Los Blancos still chase leaders Barcelona by double-digit points, but things have improved at the Bernabeu of late and a top-three finish seems likely.

In Alaves Los Blancos will take on an awkward opponent. While they sit in fifth place, the Basque minnows have a negative goal differential, bagging just 22 goals in 21 outings. Their defence is their main strength, but they've failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four league matches.

Alaves' attack ranks among La Liga's worst, but they will go up against a makeshift Blancos defence. Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are both suspended, while Sergio Ramos picked up a knock against Espanyol. Manager Santiago Solari was likely hoping to rest him but that may not be an option, and he has returned to training:

Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are also expected to return to the side after recovering from knocks of their own.

Real's biggest question heading into this contest is whether Solari will rotate. Their next outing will be in the Copa del Rey against rivals Barcelona, followed by away fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Ajax.

Those seem far more crucial at this stage of the season, and Los Blancos could opt to sit some of their biggest stars against Alaves as a result.

Prediction: Real 2-0 Alaves

