NBA Trade Rumors: Mike Conley, Ricky Rubio Swap Discussed by Jazz, Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz may be looking for an upgrade at point guard ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 7.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Jazz have had "exploratory discussions" with the Memphis Grizzlies about a deal involving Mike Conley and Ricky Rubio.

Stein noted there would have to be additional pieces included to make the money line up, in addition to the Jazz taking on the $66 million owed to Conley over the next two seasons. The Grizzlies are seeking "prime draft compensation" if they trade Conley or Marc Gasol.

Rubio is making $14.8 million this season, the final year of his contract.

