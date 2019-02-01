Patrick Mahomes on Kareem Hunt: 'Hopefully He Might Get Another Chance' to Play

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would like to see Kareem Hunt get another chance to play in the NFL

In an interview published Friday, Mahomes spoke to TMZ Sports spoke about his former teammate possibly returning to the league at some point. 

"It's stuff that he has to handle off the field and hopefully he might get another chance on it," Mahomes said. "As long as he keeps doing stuff off the field and getting back right, I'm sure he'll get another chance."

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30, the same day TMZ released hotel security footage from February showing him shoving a woman to the ground and kicking her. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday that the league is still investigating the situation:

“He is a free agent. If he is signed by a club, I think all clubs understand he’ll go on the commissioner exempt list at that point in time until the discipline process has concluded—whether there’s discipline or not discipline—we would finish the investigation and make a determination. So that hopefully will happen soon, but we haven’t concluded the investigation and we’re working to do that."

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have shown interest in Hunt and he is expected to have a job "sooner rather than later."

Hunt is subject to a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy. The 23-year-old was a third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2017 and was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. 

 

