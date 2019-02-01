Michigan vs. Iowa: Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Michigan swept three games from rival Iowa last season, including an overtime victory in the Big Ten tournament, going 2-1 against the spread. Who's the smart bet for the only scheduled meeting between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes this season Friday night in Iowa City?

College basketball point spread: The Wolverines opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 142.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Why Michigan Can Cover the Spread

Michigan carries a three-game winning streak into Friday night after downing Ohio State on Tuesday 65-49. The Wolverines led the Buckeyes 32-26 at the half and then used a 24-12 run out of the locker room to take control on their way to the win and the cover as 8.5-point favorites.

On the night, Michigan only shot 41 percent from the floor but held the Buckeyes to just 37 percent and won the turnover battle 18-8. The Wolverines have now held each of their past 11 opponents to under 50 percent field-goal shooting and out-rebounded eight of their past 12 foes.

Michigan is 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in true road games this season and 7-2 ATS when favored by less than 10 points. At 20-1 overall, the Wolverines are chasing a top seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, and a road victory over a ranked team wouldn't hurt.

Why Iowa Can Cover the Spread

Iowa won five games in a row and 10 of 11 into last week but is seeking to stop a two-game losing skid after falling at Minnesota 92-87 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes trailed the Gophers 55-47 at the half, fell down by 16 with about six minutes to go, rallied to within four with three minutes left but couldn't quite complete the comeback.

On the night, Iowa shot 54 percent from the floor, hit 10 of 18 from three-point range and out-rebounded Minnesota 34-26. Unfortunately the Hawkeyes let the Gophers shoot 57 percent from the floor and lost the turnover battle 13-9.

Iowa has shot better than 50 percent from the field three of its past four times out, held five of its past seven opponents to under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded seven of its past 10 foes.

The Hawkeyes are also 11-2 SU at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season and 5-4 both SU and ATS as underdogs. At 16-5, overall Iowa appears headed back to the NCAA tournament, but an upset over a Top 5 team wouldn't hurt the cause.

Michigan vs. Iowa College Basketball Betting Pick

Following a couple of iffy performances, Michigan seems to have regained steam. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, have lost momentum with two straight defeats. Also, the Wolverines own a significant advantage on defense. The smart money here likes Michigan.

OddsShark computer pick: 74.5-68.5 Wolverines. Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer.



College Basketball Betting Trends

Michigan is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games.

Michigan is 11-3 ATS in its past 14 games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Iowa's past eight games at home.

