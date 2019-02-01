Fantasy Football 2019: Daily Fantasy Advice for Super Bowl 53

Harry How/Getty Images

Super Bowl 53 marks the final time before September that football fans have an opportunity to play in daily fantasy football contests.

The offenses of the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are littered with potential daily fantasy options, but only a few will stand out over four quarters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Predicting what some of the Patriots players will do Sunday is a bit easier because of their Super Bowl experience.

The offensive production of the Rams is a bit harder to predict, but based off the tendencies we've seen out of Sean McVay's unit, we have an idea of which players will be the most successful daily fantasy options in Super Bowl 53.

Daily Fantasy Advice

Be Cautious When Selecting James White

One of the first names that should come up in the daily fantasy discussion is New England running back James White.

White will be a popular option because of the 14 catches he hauled in during the last Patriots Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

However, you need to be cautious with selecting White as one of your options because he also turned in a two-catch performance against Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52.

The disparity in receptions showed up in New England's last two postseason games, as he caught 15 passes in the divisional round, but only hauled in four in the AFC Championship Game.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

White can be one of Tom Brady's favorite targets, especially if the opposing defense gives the Patriots space to work within 10 yards from the line of scrimmage.

The running back out of Wisconsin may experience some difficulties getting open against a Rams defense that conceded the fourth-fewest receiving yards to running backs.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has experience game planning for the Patriots offense, and in the 2016 AFC Championship Game, Phillips' Denver defense held White to five receptions for 45 yards.

If White posts similar numbers to that total, he won't be a reliable fantasy option, especially because he won't have much time with the ball when the Patriots choose to run, as Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead have received the bulk of the postseason carries.

Show Confidence in Todd Gurley

We get it if you're still mad about Todd Gurley's atrocious output in the NFC Championship Game, but you have to rely on him as a daily fantasy option for the Super Bowl.

Gurley is poised to play a major role in the Los Angeles offense, which was confirmed by McVay during his media session Tuesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

"I've got to do a much better job for Todd to get him opportunities to get him going," McVay said. "Fully expect him to be the Todd Gurley we all know and he's going to be a big part of this game."

In two of the three postseason games he's participated in, Gurley's run for over 100 yards, which is a good sign for daily fantasy players.

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Gurley's elusiveness and ability to get to the outside is going to help the Rams keep the Patriots defense off balance, and he should play some type of role in the passing game as well.

Gurley is also no stranger to a heavy workload, which he could be handed after his four carries in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams running back carried the ball over 20 times on six occasions, and he's caught four or more passes seven times this season.

If McVay uses Gurley properly, you should reap the rewards of placing the running back in your lineup.

Give Chris Hogan Serious Consideration For Your Lineup

As the games got more important toward the back end of the season, Chris Hogan received more attention from Brady.

In his last three games, Hogan's caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 122 receiving yards.

Hogan's numbers might not blow you away, but they're important to keep in mind when filling out the rest of your lineup.

Don Wright/Associated Press

With a championship on the line, Brady is likely to throw the ball to players he trusts the most, which means Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Hogan should receive plenty of attention.

Hogan will become even more important if Brady is unable to incorporate White into the passing game.

If Hogan is able to become free for short passes, especially on third down, Brady could go back to him on plenty of key occasions.

If he can establish a connection with Brady right away, Hogan has an opportunity to come close to replicating his 128-yard performance from Super Bowl 52.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.