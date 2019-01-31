The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 5

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

There was a dish of brotherly revenge served on Thursday's episode of The Titan Games.

U.S. Air Force sergeant Tyler Lucas defeated waiter Matt Welbourn in the Mount Olympus obstacle course to become a titan in the show hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson that challenges everyday people to accomplish feats of incredible strength.

The victory was notable beyond the accomplishment, as Welbourn defeated Lucas' brother, Kyle, in the preliminary rounds to prevent a brother-against-brother showdown.

It was the women, though, who got first crack at Mount Olympus that tested them to push over a 1,000-pound wall, push 450 pounds up a 45-degree incline, repel down a slide, climb cylinders the width of redwood trees, handle a torch crank and drag a 250-pound ball and chain.

Swim coach Jackie Wood defeated Brehanna Daniels—who is the first African American female tire changer in NASCAR—by a comfortable margin and became a titan as well.

They all had to earn their way to Mount Olympus in the preliminary head-to-head challenges, and Tyler Lucas went first in the Vortex. He faced Julian Stewart, who has six jobs (security guard, real estate agent, personal trainer, nutritionist, house painter and youth coach) and four children; he was impressive for far more than just his physical strength.

They had to lift a 25-foot chain tower by pulling it in rowing fashion and then climb said tower, and Lucas prevailed.

His brother, Kyle, who is also an Air Force sergeant, could not say the same, as he lost to Welbourn in the Off The Rails competition. They were asked to pull a 200-pound sled down a 60-foot rail while collecting 50-pound beams that added to the overall weight and then throw an anchor to hook a rail and pull themselves back to the finish line.

Lucas fell off the platform and saw his early lead disappear, as Welbourn came charging back and into the Mount Olympus competition.

On the women's side, Daniels clinched her spot on Mount Olympus with a victory over high school science teacher Gina Policastro in Uprising. They each had to raise a 25-pound anvil to the top of a 30-foot tower through five barriers by running with the anvil tied to them by a rope.

It was a grueling battle, but Daniels demonstrated her power with a late second wind that carried her to victory.

The Vortex took center stage again when Wood battled nurse Kelsey Horton in a nail-biter before reaching the top just in time and setting up the clash with Daniels.

It was Tyler Lucas and Wood who delivered at the end, though, and they will have the opportunity to face the other titans in later episodes to determine the ultimate champions.