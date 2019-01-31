Dana White: Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd Fight Off for UFC 235

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White announced Thursday the scheduled UFC 235 bout between Holly Holm and Aspen Ladd is off.

Per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, White also said the UFC is looking into other matchups for the two fighters.

Holm has a 12-4 professional MMA record and is coming off a unanimous-decision victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 225 in June 2018.

Ladd is 7-0, with five of her victories occurring via TKO. She most recently beat Tonya Evinger by first-round TKO at UFC 229 in October.

Per Mike Bohn of MMAjunkie, "White did not reveal the nature of the fight scratch between Holm and Ladd, nor did he mention a timeframe for scheduling the next fight."

White did mention that neither fighter will participate in UFC 235, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

The bantamweight matchup was initially announced in December not long after Ladd's statement-making win over Evinger, who is ranked eighth in MMAjunkie's bantamweight list. For whatever reason, however, the fight is off the card.

UFC 235 will be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be defending his title against Anthony Smith in the main event.