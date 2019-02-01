Super Bowl 2019: Predictions for Top Commercials, Halftime Show, National Anthem

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Super Bowl isn't just a sporting event. It's a pseudo-holiday that even the most casual football fans—and even some total non-fans—can enjoy. That's precisely why a large percentage of the country will be seated around the television this Sunday.

Sure, NFL fans will be there to watch the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Others, though, will just be there for the food, the drink and the additional entertainment that will accompany Super Bowl LIII.

The biggest non-football draw, of course, is the commercials that come with the game. Each year brings a wide variety of innovative, thought-provoking and even hilarious adverts. Often, they dominate the Monday morning office talk even more than the on-field action of the previous evening.

The halftime entertainment—often a celebrity-filled extravaganza—and the national anthem are also big draws for music-lovers.

Oh, and let's not forget about the wagering opportunities. There will be plenty of those. Interestingly, there are even prop bets to be found involving all three of the previously mentioned non-football aspects of Super Bowl LIII.

Below, you'll find some of the biggest—from OddsShark.com—along with predictions for each.

How Long Will it Take Gladys Knight to Sing the U.S. National Anthem? Over/Under 1:47

This is a fun one, and a great way to kick off your prop betting—even before the coin toss. The performance itself should be tremendous too, as Knight will likely have something special in store for her hometown.

This is part of the reason the over makes sense here. Knight will want to do something memorable. An anthem being memorable for being short just doesn't seem like the Empress of Soul's style.

It would also buck the recent trend. Four of the last six national anthem performances at the Super Bowl have topped the two-minute mark. Pink hit the underside of two minutes last year by clocking in at one minute and 53 seconds.

This is probably the odds are better for the over (-160) than for the under (+120)

Other National Anthem Props

Will Gladys Knight be Wearing a Skirt, Dress or Gown for the National Anthem? Yes or No.

Will Gladys Knight forget or omit a word from the National Anthem? Yes or No.

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem? Yes or No.

How Many Songs Will Be Played During the Halftime Show? Over/Under 7.5

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

This year's halftime performances is being headlined by the pop group Maroon 5. Other artists on the bill include Big Boi of Outkast and Travis Scott.

Normally, having three performers already announced for the halftime show—there are quite often surprise guests—would lead one to lean toward the over. Mixing shortened versions of each artists' most popular songs to fit into the halftime period could easily lead to eight or more being played.

However, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine sounds like the plan is to keep things simple.

"The spectacle is the music," Levine told Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight (h/t Michael Silver of Billboard.com). "We just kind of wanted to bring it back to a time when it was a little more simple. ...When the highlight, the focus was the connection to the songs."

It sounds like we might not be seeing the kind of spectacle we've seen in the past—and possibly no surprise artists—so taking the under here might actually be a sneaky smart bet.

Other Halftime Show Props

What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s top at the start of the halftime show? Black or Other.

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show? Yes or No.

Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform Mic Jack at halftime? Yes or No.

Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance during the halftime show? Yes or No.

Which Commercial Will Appear First During the Super Bowl?

Budweiser

Bud Light

Stella Artois

Michelob Ultra

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer

Given the long-standing relationship between Anheuser-Busch and the NFL—you've probably seen those team-themed Bud Light cans somewhere over the last couple seasons—either Budweiser or Bud Light would seem like the safe bet here.

Anheuser-Busch products have regularly had prime commercial slots during the Super Bowl, and it's not like the company is afraid to spend on air time.

However, the dark horse here might just be Stella Artois. The company is bringing back two popular pop-culture characters for its Super Bowl campaign. You know, the one Jeff Bridged himself teased not too long ago.

Bridges will reprise his role as The Dude from The Big Lebowski, while Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw from Sex in the City. Both characters appear ready to reach for a Stella rather than their respective signature cocktails.

Don't be surprised if the Stella ad is also one of the top, and most talked-about, ads of the entire bunch.

Other Commercial Props

How many commercials will air in total? Over/Under 96

Which commercial will appear first? Expensify or TurboTax.

Which commercial will appear first? Doritos or Pringles.