Wade Miley, Astros Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros may have found their left-handed replacement for Dallas Keuchel in the starting rotation.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros signed Wade Miley to a one-year deal Thursday. Rosenthal noted there was no option on the contract, and there will be a press conference announcing the signing Friday.

Miley was a solid option early in his career with a sub-4.00 ERA in 2012 and 2013 while pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he saw his numbers worsen the next four seasons for the Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

He posted a 5.37 ERA in 2016 and 5.61 in 2017, and his major league career appeared in jeopardy when he had to settle for a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2018 campaign.

However, he thrived for the National League Central champions after he was called up in May, tallying a career-best 2.57 ERA as well as a 1.21 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 80.2 innings. He was even better in the playoffs, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and nine strikeouts in four starts.

Miley is 32 years old and doesn't have a sustained track record of success, but this is a low-risk, short-term signing for an Astros team that figures to be among the league's best after winning the World Series in 2017 and reaching the 2018 American League Championship Series.

They also need someone to fill the vacated spot left behind Keuchel, who is a free agent after winning a Cy Young and reaching two All-Star Games during his time with Houston.

The newest signee may not be able to replicate that impact, but he should slide in nicely alongside Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole if he replicates his 2018 performance.