10 Young MLB Players on the Verge of Becoming Superstars in 2019

Hitters

C Danny Jansen, TOR—23 years old

Jansen posted an .863 OPS with 21 doubles and 12 home runs at Triple-A last season, and he then held his own over a 31-game audition in the second half. With a clear path to the starting job, he could immediately emerge as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball.

CF Ketel Marte, ARI—25 years old

Marte ended the 2018 season with a bang, hitting .301 with a .935 OPS in September. The D-backs saw enough to give him a five-year, $24 million extension last March, and a breakout season could make that contract look like a stroke of genius.

2B/SS Luis Urias, SD—21 years old

Urias is a .306/.397/.405 hitter over five minor league seasons, and all signs point to him breaking camp with a starting job. He has a chance to be a perennial .300 hitter and a catalyst atop the lineup for a Padres team on the rise. He isn't a bad dark-horse pick for NL Rookie of the Year.

OF Alex Verdugo, LAD—22 years old

Verdugo has nothing left to prove in the minors after hitting .329/.391/.472 with 29 extra-base hits in 91 games at Triple-A last season. With Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp out of the picture, he should finally get an extended look in the majors. He'll never be a prolific power hitter, but he could be Nick Markakis 2.0.

Pitchers

RHP Jack Flaherty, STL—23 years old

Before running out of gas a bit in September, Flaherty was 8-6 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a .193 opponents' batting average over his first 22 starts. A full season of that level of production would make him the ace of the St. Louis staff and a Cy Young contender.

RHP Tyler Glasnow, TB—25 years old

Glasnow was a top-25 prospect in baseball three years running from 2015-17, according to Baseball America. The big 6'8" righty was never able to rein in his command during his time in Pittsburgh, but he appeared to turn a corner after he was traded to Tampa Bay. After posting a 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 55.2 innings with the Rays, he may finally be ready to live up to the hype.

RHP Josh James, HOU—26 years old

James used an upper 90s fastball to rack up an eye-popping 171 strikeouts in 114.1 innings in the minors before showing enough in 23 major league innings to earn a spot on the Astros' postseason roster. With Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton reaching free agency and Lance McCullers Jr. out for the season, he appears to have a clear path to a rotation job heading into the 2019 season.

RHP Touki Toussaint, ATL—22 years old

A wave of impressive young pitching talent is set to descend on Atlanta, and Toussaint has a bit of a head start on that group after posting a 4.03 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 major league innings last season. He has the best pure stuff of any of the team's talented young arms and should get a long look for the No. 5 starter job this spring. Even if he winds up in the bullpen, he has the electric stuff to be a star.

RHP Trevor Williams, PIT—26 years old

Williams quietly finished seventh in the NL with a 3.11 ERA last season, and despite his middling strikeout totals (126 K, 6.6 K/9), his peripheral numbers paint a promising picture. Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer will headline the staff, but Williams might be the X-factor in the Pittsburgh rotation.