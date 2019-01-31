Josh Norman: Redskins Would Have Won Super Bowl with Alex Smith

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins' Josh Norman reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Norman says the Redskins’ defense needs to figure out a way to stop opponents on third down if Washington is going to get back to its winning ways. The defense’s solid play was a big part of why the Redskins started the season 5-2 and the unit’s struggles are a big part of why the club is on a three-game losing streak. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The NFL postseason could have gone much differently if not for an injury to starting quarterback Alex Smith, according to Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

The former Pro Bowler was asked by TMZ Sports what would have happened if Smith never got hurt.

"We win the Super Bowl," Norman responded. "... Why not?"

The Redskins were 6-3 to start the season, good enough for first place in the NFC East. Unfortunately, Smith suffered a brutal leg injury in Week 11 and was out for the rest of the season.

The team is currently planning on him missing all of 2019 as well, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Meanwhile, Washington fell apart without their starting quarterback. Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson all got a chance to run the offense, but the team finished the year with seven losses in eight games to end up 7-9 on the season.

Smith didn't put up huge numbers when he was on the field, finishing with just 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 10 games. His 85.7 quarterback rating was his lowest since 2010.

Still, he was a reliable option under center alongside a defense that took big strides in 2018.

As Norman explained, Smith was "a quarterback who don't lose games."

Of course, turning that into a Super Bowl title might have been difficult for the Redskins, even if the team was at full strength.

