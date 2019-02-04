The All-Bust Team from 2018 NBA Free Agency

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA offseason felt like the hoops world's homage to Roll Safe, or the guy-tapping-head meme.

You can't wildly overspend in free agency when you enter it with no usable cap space.

There were misfires, sure, and we'll get to the biggest blunders at each position. But this was never going to be a wild spending spree like 2016, due in part to the fact that so much of those 2016 dollars are still bogging down financial books.

Now that we've established that context, let's take a position-by-position look at where the free-agency spending went most wrong.

We're not nearly as concerned with contract length as we are weighing salary against production. For example, while we're worried about the way Chris Paul's four-year, $160 million deal is going to age, we're also not rushing to judgment on last season's real plus-minus (RPM) leader. Not when there are big-money free agents facing much more immediate concerns.